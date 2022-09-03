This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

With so many games to sift through from both a viewing and betting standpoint, it's important to identify the best college football betting promos for Week 1. This will not only help you narrow down the games to focus on but also narrow down the online sportsbooks that you should prioritize when it comes to the best college football betting sites.

After a thrilling start to Week 1 of the College Football season with M.J. Devonshire's pick-6 thrusting Pitt to a win over West Virginia on Thursday, we have a slate chock-full of entertaining games on Saturday. Let's take a look at the best promo codes for Week 1 along with the best games to bet on.

Best Sportsbook Promo Codes for College Football Week 1

There are five different operators that stand out as the best college football betting promos for Week 1. See below for how to take advantage of their offers.

1. Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code "ROTOFULL"

New Caesars Sportsbook users are eligible to get their first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 with Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOFULL. In addition to the first bet being on the house, you can also get 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits added to your account. If your first bet loses, you will be awarded site credit equal to the amount of your first bet.

2. BetMGM Bonus Code "ROTOBONUS"

New sports bettors can sign up for BetMGM using BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to receive a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 on their initial wager. The risk-free bet amount will mirror the amount of your initial wager, but if you win your initial bet, you will not receive a free bet. If you lose your initial bet, you will receive free bet credits that equal the amount of your initial bet.

3. WynnBET Promo Code "XROTO"

New WynnBET Sportsbook users can earn $100 in free bets by signing up with the WynnBET promo code XROTO. In order to earn your $100 in free bets, you must sign up with the code XROTO, make an initial deposit of at least $100 and make an initial bet of $100 or more. Your initial bet of $100 or more must have odds of -120 or longer in order to qualify.

4. DraftKings Promo Code

DraftKings Sportsbook is rolling out a new promotion specific to the college football season, as you can get $200 in free bets by placing a simple $5 bet on college football using the DraftKings promo code. While eligibility relies on placing a $5 bet specifically on college football or the NFL, the $200 in free bets can be used on any sports market of your choice.

5. FanDuel Promo Code

Similar to the above, new FanDuel Sportsbook users are eligible to receive $150 in free bets by simply placing a $5 bet with the FanDuel promo code. This $5 bet can be placed on any sports market and it doesn't matter if the bet wins or loses. The one stipulation is that you need to make an initial deposit of at least $10.

How Do I Sign Up for Week 1 College Football Promos?

Signing up for each of the best college football betting promos for Week 1 is easy thanks to the aforementioned offers. To start, simply click each of the respective links that will redirect you to each of the new user registration pages. From there, follow the below steps.

Provide any necessary identifying information. This can include your name, date of birth, and mailing address, to name a few. Enter the respective promo code if you are prompted to do so. Make your initial deposit and abide by the minimum deposit requirements pertinent to each promo. Make your initial bet and fulfill the initial bet requirements for each promo.

There may be ancillary steps needed for the promotions, but that will depend on the specific sportsbook. Be sure to read through the requirements for each of the college football betting promos for Week 1.

What Are The Best Games To Bet On For Week 1 in College Football?

There are two games among the action-packed slate that stand above the rest when it comes to the best College Football Week 1 games to bet on.

Georgia vs. Oregon

The No. 11 ranked Oregon Ducks are facing a tall task this early in the season as they hit the road to square off with the No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. Coming in as a 16.5-point underdog (per FanDuel Sportsbook), the Ducks will look to exploit a Georgia defense that lost a significant portion of its top talent to the NFL after last season.

Notre Dame vs Ohio State

We're in for a treat with this game, as it's the lone game this week that has two top-five teams, as the No. 5 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish head to Columbus to look to knock off C.J. Stroud and the No. 2 ranked Buckeyes. The Buckeyes are sitting as healthy home favorites (-17.0 per DraftKings Sportsbook), following a trend of their dominance over Notre Dame, having won both of their meetings over the last 16 years by at least 14 points.

