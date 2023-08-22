Fashion in Football: Judging the Preseason Catwalk

NFL players love to put their fashion sense on display, whether it's at the NFL Draft , in press conferences or even on the field.

Doing so on the playing surface isn't always easy given the NFLs strict rules on apparel that can be worn in-game, but players have still found a way to put some personality in their attire, and even rep their favorite products by focusing much of their fashion efforts on footwear. Exhibition games themselves don't have much meaning, but the outfits worn during the preseason can be every bit as memorable as those sported in the regular season and playoffs.

Let's examine some of the most memorable NFL preseason fashion statements from over the years.

Nate Burleson is an expert at relaying NFL-related analysis to varied audiences, as he plays a prominent role in the football coverage for both CBS and Nickelodeon these days. Given that skill set, it's no surprise that the former NFL wide receiver was brought onto a Sports Illustrated panel to judge NFL preseason outfits a few years ago.

Burleson "swiped right" on outfits worn by Tyrod Taylor, Cam Newton and Olivier Vernon. He swiped left on Tom Brady's preseason haircut. Taylor rocked a checkered vest and jeans that were universally praised by Burleson and the other two members of the panel. Vernon also earned three right swipes with a light blue plaid suit that was both formal and fashionable.

No NFL player has racked up more memorable outfits in recent years than Newton. On this occasion, he went with a casual look, sporting fellow Auburn alum Bo Jackson's No. 34 Auburn jersey and jeans. Newton added some flare to the outfit with a fox tail. While Burleson liked what Cam had going on, the other two panel members were split, with one calling the outfit "too blue."

Turns out Newton and Josh Allen have more in common than just being mobile 6-foot-5 quarterbacks without a Super Bowl ring, as Allen also drew some attention with his pregame outfit before the Bills' 2023 preseason opener. Buffalo's quarterback wore a half-zip hoodie and woven shorts from Nike while repping his alma mater with a Wyoming hat, but the highlight of Allen's outfit were his kicks -- Allen sported Nike Dunk Low Premium sneakers just a few days after the shoes were release August 9. The sneakers retail for $120 on Nike's website, so fans hoping to dress like Allen can do so more affordably than those hoping to replicate Derrick Henry's 2023 preseason look.

Henry wore Air Jordan 1 sneakers ahead of Tennessee's second 2023 preseason game, complementing his matching black Heron Preston shirt and shorts. The Jordans Henry sported are colloquially referred to as Pandas due to their black and white color scheme. Originally released in February of this year for $200, the Air Jordan 1 High 85 Black White shoes now have an average resale price north of $300.

If SI decides to bring back Burleson's fashion panel, Henry's outfit would almost certainly get a right swipe of approval, but Allen's look could go either way.