Giants vs Panthers Week 2 Picks: Use Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code XROTO For $1000 Risk-Free Bet

New users who sign up with Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code XROTO will get a $1,000 risk-free bet that can be used on Sunday's Giants vs. Panthers Week 2 picks or another sports bet of your choice on one of the best sports betting sites in the market, and will also get a free month of fuboTV.

After kicking off the Brian Daboll era with a gutsy Week 1 upset win in Tennessee, the Giants will look to keep building momentum in their home opener against the Panthers in Week 2. At Fubo Sportsbook, using Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code XROTO, you can stream the action on fuboTV while betting on various elements of the game, including the top Giants vs. Panthers Week 2 Picks laid out below.

Who Can Use Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code XROTO?

Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code XROTO is available to all new users who are at least 21 years old and located in a state where the Fubo Sportsbook app has gone live. At the moment, you must be physically present in Arizona or Iowa to use Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code XROTO for Giants vs. Panthers Week 2 picks.

Clicking on the link below will redirect you to the Fubo Sportsbook sign-up page. There, you can create an account by providing personal information, including your name, address, email address, and date of birth. While creating your account, make sure to put "XROTO" in the promo code field.

Once your account has been created, make an initial deposit of at least $1 to activate the offer from Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code XROTO on one of the best NFL betting sites out there. To take full advantage of this promotion, you will need to have $1,000 in your Fubo Sportsbook account before placing your first wager.

Placing The Risk-Free Bet Covered By Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code XROTO

Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code XROTO will cover your first bet with odds of -200 or longer, as long as you make this bet within 30 days of signing up for Fubo Sportsbook. If your first qualifying wager wins, all the better. If it loses, you will receive free bets equal to the amount wagered, up to $1,000, within 72 hours. Your free bet total will be divided into $200 increments, so a $900 initial losing bet would be matched with four $200 free bets and a $100 free bet.

Each free bet resulting from Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code XROTO must be used on a wager with minimum odds of -200, and you cannot withdraw or split up the free bets further. This promotion has a modest 1x rollover requirement, so you can withdraw all winnings from wagers placed with free bets as soon as you bet through the entire total once.

Watching And Wagering On Giants vs. Panthers Week 2 Picks

In addition to the $1,000 risk-free bet outlined above, signing up with Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code XROTO will get you a free month of fuboTV, which can be used to watch the games you bet on with access to feeds from broadcasters including CBS, ESPN, FOX Sports, and NBC. If you use your initial bet on the Giants vs. Panthers NFL Week 2 picks, you can follow along on fuboTV and even place additional in-game bets with Fubo Sportsbook's live betting feature.

The Giants are two-point home favorites and -130 favorites on the moneyline, and the Panthers sit at +105. Betting on either team outright would put you well within the -200 or longer odds range necessary to make your first bet risk-free with Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code XROTO, but we find the best values are found in the individual player props.

New York gave up two receiving touchdowns to Titans running back Dontrell Hilliard last week, and Carolina boasts arguably the league's most prolific pass-catcher out of the backfield in Christian McCaffrey. With McCaffrey's receiving yardage total set at a modest 40 yards, he should hit the over easily.

McCaffrey won't be the only star running back in action Sunday, and the over on Saquon Barkley's rushing total is one of the top Giants vs. Panthers Week 2 picks. Barkley rushed for 164 yards in Week 1, while Carolina gave up 187 combined yards on the ground to Cleveland running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, so Saquon should have no trouble topping 75 rushing yards.