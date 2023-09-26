Jenn Sterger Shines in Week 3: Laughter and Victory Echo in RotoWire's Joke Strap League

Welcome back, fellow fantasy football fans, to another breakdown of RotoWire's "Joke Strap" League.

Week 3 did not disappoint, delivering a fresh dose of surprises, remarkable performances, and, of course, lots of laughter. As your guide through this entertaining journey, here are the highlights of this week!

League Standings

Meat Sweats (Dave Williamson): 3-0 StacheMakesCash (Greg Romero Wilson): 3-0 AndyReidsTits (Joe Bartnick): 2-1 Funny Freaks (Jay Davis): 2-1 Can Chubb Digg It? (Lauren Jump): 2-1 TheRotoHoe (Shaun Latham): 2-1 New Phone Who This? (Jenn Sterger): 1-2 Sexual Chocolate (Kareem Matthews): 1-2 State Farm BathJazz (BJ Courchaine): 1-2 Dad Jokes (Jeff Erickson): 1-2 Whistle Swallowers (Jason Rennebu): 0-3 Mo' Winners (Monique Marvez): 0-3

Nailed it!

In a league where wit and strategy collide, the "Best Manager of the Week" crown goes to none other than Jenn Sterger. She orchestrated a flawless lineup that scored a maximum 149.78 fantasy points! Jenn, whose history is intertwined with the NFL and is now making waves in the stand-up comedy scene, is gracing the stage tonight at Jay Davis's Yamashiro Comedy Show in the heart of Hollywood. She'll be joined by comedy legends Adam Ray and Jamie Kennedy. Brace yourselves for an evening filled with trash talk, audacious predictions and a hearty dose of laughter. Keep an eye on RotoWire's social media channels for exclusive content!

Were you even trying?!

On the flip side, it wasn't the best week for @ShaunLatham, who fielded the least impressive lineup. He tallied a mere 119.82 fantasy points -- 73 percent of the points he could have had. We all have off days, Shaun!

BJ's Big Blowout!

The most colossal victory of the week belongs to yours truly, BJ Courchaine. My team, "State Farm BathJazz," brought home it's first W with a score of 138.08, dominating Jason Rennebu's "Whistle Swallowers," who scored only 87.46. That's an imposing 57.9 percent margin! Sorry, Jason, better luck next time!

Close Call

In a nail-biting matchup, Jeff Erickson clinched a narrow victory by defeating Monique Marvez by a margin of just 9.6 percent! Jeff's "Dad Jokes" secured a score of 123.54, narrowly edging out Monique's "Mo' Winners," who scored 112.68. It doesn't get much closer than that!

Beefy Score

For the highest scorer of the week, we must tip our hats to Dave Williamson, the mastermind behind "Meat Sweats," who claimed the crown with an impressive 182.56 FPTS. Dave is currently taking comedy on the road with the "Mermen Comedy Tour."

Living in the Basement

Conversely, it was a challenging week for Jason Rennebu, who scored only 87.46 fantasy points, falling 27 percent short of his projection. Hang in there, Jason; every team experiences its share of ups and downs, and thank you for granting me my first victory of the season.

This week's matchups were filled with surprises and standout performances. As we venture into Week 4, the competition is heating up and the laughter continues to resonate. Stay tuned for more comedic clashes in RotoWire's "Joke Strap" League!