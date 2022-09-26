This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Only one game remains on the Week 3 NFL Betting slate, as Monday night features a divisional clash between the undefeated New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys. Both teams have their glaring holes and make for uneasy teams to wager on, but with the best Monday Night Football betting promos, you can protect yourself from the betting pain that these teams often inflict.

Among all of the top sportsbooks, there are five welcome offers that stick out as the best Monday Night Football betting promos. See below for more details.

Monday Night Football Betting Promos - Get These Bonus Offers for MNF Week 3

As long as you are physically located in a state where the below sportsbooks operate and are at least 21 years old, you are eligible to access the following Monday Night Football betting promos for Week 3.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: New users at Caesars Sportsbook can use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to get their first bet of up to $1,250 covered by Caesars. On top of this, Caesars will also grant a bonus of 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits added to the newly created account.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: As a new user at BetMGM, you can use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to receive a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 on your initial wager. If the initial bet loses, you will receive a free bet credit equal to the amount of the initial bet.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTO: New users at WynnBET can use WynnBET Promo Code XROTO to receive $100 in free bets by making an initial deposit of at least $100 and placing an initial bet of at least $100.

DraftKings Promo Code: New DraftKings Sportsbook users can sign up using the DraftKings Promo Code and get $200 in free bets by placing a $5 wager on any NFL money line. To get your $200 in free bets, your initial $5 NFL moneyline bet must settle as a winner.

FanDuel Promo Code: By using the FanDuel Promo Code, new FanDuel Sportsbook users can get a No Sweat First Bet of up to $1,000 on their initial wager. If the wager loses, new users will get reimbursed with a free bet credit of up to $1,000 that matches the stake amount of the losing initial wager.

How Do I Sign Up For Monday Night Football Betting Promos?

All of the aforementioned Monday Night Football betting promos have incredibly user-friendly sign-up processes. To begin, click each of the links for some of the best sports betting sites on the market to be redirected to the new user registration pages. From there, follow the steps below to complete your sign-up process.

Provide your basic identifying information in order for the sportsbook(s) to verify your identity.

Enter the required promo code (if applicable).

Make your initial deposit and abide by any minimum deposit requirements.

If the sportsbook requires a specific initial bet, make sure to place the initial wager required to be eligible for the bonus.

As you sign up for each individual sportsbook, be sure to read through each of the step-by-step instructions, as some may have ancillary steps needed to complete the sign-up process for the Monday Night Football betting promos.

Monday Night Football draws more eyeballs than the majority of NFL games simply due to the fact that it's an island game, making for an incredibly active and attractive betting market.

All five of the sportsbooks mentioned above have an expansive offering of NFL betting options, ranging from player props to longshot parlays or outright winners. With the best Monday Night Football betting promos, you will be able to get the offers for MNF Week 3 listed above to both protect and pad your bankroll before Week 3 concludes.

If you want to get in the action ahead of Monday Night Football, start with the NFL Week 3 odds before making your NFL Week 3 picks.