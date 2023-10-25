National Chocolate Day: Top 5 Chocolate Treats at NFL Games

As autumn paints the leaves with shades of change, the NFL season tackles our hearts with the promise of gridiron glory and...chocolate. Yes, you read that right!

This year, National Chocolate Day makes a sweet landing on Saturday, October 28. But let's be honest -- when it comes to chocolate, we don't need a calendar-related reason to indulge. It's a celebration that's in-season all year 'round.

As the football fervor kicks in, NFL stadiums are upping the ante with a roster of chocolate delights. Here's a playbook of the top five chocolate treats that will sweeten the deal of your game day experience.

1. Frozen Hot Chocolate

Minnesota Vikings

U.S. Bank Stadium

Venture to the cool confines of the Twin Cities native foodie Andrew Zimmerman's Canteen on the 3rd level, where the Frozen Hot Chocolate defies the laws of thermodynamics and the classic hot chocolate recipe. It's the perfect companion to keep your cool while Kirk Cousins and the Vikings are heating up the field.

2. Dessert Nachos

Detroit Lions

Ford Field

At Ford Field, tradition takes a sweet twist. The Dessert Nachos are a fiesta of flavors with fried tortilla chips dusted in cinnamon and sugar, smothered with smoked chocolate cherry Nutella sauce, chocolate-covered Michigan cherries, sprinkles, and a cloud of whipped cream. It's a sweet touchdown in a bowl!

3. Fudge Puppies

Pittsburgh Steelers

Acrisure Stadium

Steeler Nation, meet the sweetest recruit on the field - the Fudge Puppies. Available in sections 108, 124, 130, 134, 138, and 524, these crispy waffles dipped in chocolate and dotted with M&Ms are the playful rookies ready to tackle your taste buds​​.

4. Tim Horton's Chocolate Glazed Timbits

Buffalo Bills

New Era Field

As you cheer on the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field, let the Chocolate Glazed Timbits from Tim Horton's be the sweet field goal to your taste buds. Each bite is a mini victory of sweet, chocolatey goodness.

5. Chocolate Chip Cookie

Los Angeles Rams/Chargers

SoFi Stadium - Fairfax Stand

At Fairfax Stand, the humble chocolate chip cookie gets a star quarterback status. Crisp around the edges, chewy in the middle, wrapped in a nostalgic plastic wrapper – it's a classic play that scores a taste touchdown with every bite.

In the heart-pounding arena of NFL, where every yard gained is a mix of grit and glory, adding a dash of chocolate seems to sweeten the stakes. So this National Chocolate Day, while teams teams are clashing helmets, let your taste buds tackle the sweet offerings at these NFL stadiums. It's not just about the touchdowns and tackles -- it's also about toasting to the sweet symphony of chocolate amidst the roaring echoes of football cheers. After all, in the grand scheme of football and life, chocolate is the sweetest play there is!