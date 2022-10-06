This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Unlike the typical perception around Thursday Night Football, the first four weeks of the 2022 NFL season have provided us with some entertaining Thursday Night Football games. Heading into Week 5, the Colts will head to Denver to face off with the Broncos on a short week as both teams are looking to get going after slow starts to the season. With the best NFL betting promos for Thursday Night Football - IND vs. DEN, you can have some skin in the game with little downside for your bankroll.

Below are promotions currently being offered among the best online sportsbooks as the best NFL betting promos for Thursday Night Football - IND vs. DEN.

Best NFL Betting Promos For Thursday Night Football - IND vs. DEN

Among the best sportsbooks on the market, five of them are offering attractive NFL betting promos for Thursday Night Football - IND vs. DEN They are listed below with their corresponding offers.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: As a new user of Caesars Sportsbook, you can get your first bet of up to $1,250 covered by Caesars by using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL. On top of this, you will receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits added to your Caesars Sportsbook account within seven days after you create your new account.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: New BetMGM users are eligible to get a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 by using BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. The risk-free bet will match the stake amount of the initial wager once the account is created and will be issued as a free bet only if the initial wager settles as a loss.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTO: New WynnBET users can use WynnBET Promo Code XROTO and receive $100 in free bets. In order to get $100 in free bets, you must deposit at least $100 and place an initial wager of $100 or more.

DraftKings Promo Code: As a new user of DraftKings Sportsbook, you can receive $200 in free bets with the DraftKings Promo Code. In order to obtain the $200 in free bets, you will need to bet at least $5 on any NFL moneyline and win the bet. There are no odds restrictions on the moneyline bet and the $200 in free bets will be distributed in eight installments of $25 each after the initial bet settles as a win.

FanDuel Promo Code: New FanDuel Sportsbook users can get a No Sweat First Bet of up to $1,000 with the FanDuel Promo Code. The No Sweat First Bet will automatically be applied to the initial wager and mirror the stake amount.

How Do I Sign Up For NFL Betting Promos for Thursday Night Football - IND vs. DEN?

Signing up with each of the NFL betting promos for Thursday Night Football is easy. To begin, click on the respective links for each sportsbook to be redirected to the registration pages.

Provide your basic identifying information for the sportsbook to verify your identity.

Enter the promo code for the sportsbook(s), if needed.

If the sportsbook requires a minimum initial deposit, make the initial deposit.

If the sportsbook requires a specific initial bet (market, amount, etc.), make sure to make your initial bet accordingly.

Be sure to read the details for each individual welcome offer, as there may be additional steps for each of the best betting promos for Thursday Night Football - IND vs. DEN.

The Best NFL Betting Promos for Colts vs. Broncos Thursday Night Football To Bet On

Because Thursday Night Football is an island game, sportsbooks are likely going to see an influx of bets for the Colts vs. Broncos Thursday Night Football game. Since this may pique the interest of new sports bettors, it's important to pay attention to the aforementioned NFL betting promos.

As long as you meet the respective requirements for each sportsbook's offer, you can choose any of the NFL picks that will correlate well with the best betting promos for Thursday Night Football - IND vs. DEN.