NFL Week 1 Odds: NFL Expert Picks and Predictions

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

It's that time again, NFL Week 1 odds are changing leading up until kickoff and NFL bettors are searching for the best values at legal sportsbooks. Whether you are looking for your favorite teams betting odds, which sportsbooks to place your bets on, or just the best place to bet on Week 1 odds, we have you covered.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the latest NFL Week 1 odds, some expert picks and tips for Week 1, and the best sportsbooks to wager on the first week of the NFL season.

NFL Week 1 Odds

One of the most exciting weeks of the season is without a doubt the first one. The excitement and buildup for NFL Week 1 is like no other, which also is a big reason why the odds change for Week 1.

Below is a look at the odds as of September 7th for five of the games with the closest spreads. For a full list, take a look at our Week 1 NFL odds page.

NFL Expert Picks for Week 1

At RotoWire, NFL experts provide their picks each week. Take a look at the NFL betting picks and information provided so far from the RotoWire NFL team.

Nick Whalen likes:

Bills -2.5 Saints -5.5 49ers -7

In addition, take a look at some betting information and tips for Week 1 including survivor picks, line movement so far, and a look at the latest player props.

How Can I Bet on NFL Week 1 Odds?

Betting on Week 1 is one of the most popular markets of the NFL season, which is why the best NFL betting sites offer top-tier promotions for new users. Here are some of the best NFL sportsbooks to take advantage of offers for Week 1.

Caesars Sportsbook NFL Week 1 Odds

Users can take advantage of the Caesars Sportsbook promo code "ROTOFULL" to get a first bet on Caesars worth up to $1,250. This promotion is the best available for new players, so use the promo code and get your first bet right away.

BetMGM NFL Week 1 Odds

Sports bettors that do not have a BetMGM account can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code "ROTOBONUS" for a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000. This bet can be placed on any Week 1 NFL betting market.

WynnBET NFL Week 1 Odds

There aren't many sports betting sites better than WynnBET when it comes to NFL betting offerings. New users can sign up with the WynnBET promo code "XROTO" for free bets.

Bettors in Kansas can take advantage of Kansas betting promotions as well for Week 1, getting access to thousands in bonuses.