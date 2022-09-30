NFL Week 4 Betting Picks - Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code XROTO

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

When it comes to legal sports betting in the United States, the NFL reigns supreme. As a result, all of the best NFL betting apps feature new user welcome offers correlating with NFL markets, including the offer you get with the Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code XROTO.

New users who sign up with the Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code XROTO can secure a $1,000 risk-free bet that you can use to bet on NFL Week 4 betting picks. In addition to your risk-free bet, you will also get one month of fuboTV for free with the Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code XROTO.

As long as you are a new Fubo Sportsbook user, at least 21 years old, and physically located in Arizona or Iowa, which are the only two states where the platform is currently, licensed to operate, you will qualify for this terrific welcome offer for one of the best sports betting sites around.

How Do I Sign Up With The Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code XROTO For NFL Week 4 Betting Picks?

Just like at all of the top NFL betting apps, signing up at Fubo Sportsbook with the Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code XROTO is easy. Start by clicking on the link below which will redirect you to the Fubo Sportsbook registration page before making your NFL Week 4 betting picks.

While signing up, you will be required to enter some basic information including your name, physical address, phone number, and email. You will also be asked to enter the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB for new account verification purposes.

Finally, you will be prompted to enter the Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code XROTO. Use the promo code XROTO in the corresponding field.

Once your account is created and verified, you must now make your qualifying first-time deposit of at least $10 to finish activating the Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code XROTO.

Use The Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code XROTO For NFL Week 4 Betting Picks Today

Now that the Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code XROTO is ready to use, please note that the first bet that you place on your new account of at least $1 will qualify as your risk-free bet, up to $1,000. Your qualifying bet must also be an open sports market with odds of -200 or longer.

If your first bet on Fubo Sportsbook, one of the best NFL betting sites, is settled as a loss, then the Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code XROTO will be triggered and you will get a free bet added to your account equal to the amount of your first bet stake, up to $1,000.

Although you will get your free bet within 72 hours of your first bet's settlement, you will have 30 days to use it before it expires.

Furthermore, the amount of your free bet will be determined by the value of your qualifying bet's stake. For example, if your first bet was $150, you will get a $150 free bet. However, if your first bet was $600, then you will get three free bets worth $200 each.

Also, be mindful that free bets must be used on markets with -200 odds or longer.

Bet On NFL Week 4 Betting Picks With The Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code XROTO Now

When you sign up with the Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code XROTO to use on NFL Week 4 betting picks, you will not only secure a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000, but you will also gain access to a free month of fuboTV.

Featuring networks like ESPN, FOX Sports, and CBS, you can live stream the games while you bet on fuboTV. What can be better than that? With a loaded 16-game slate, there is an abundance of opportunities to use the Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code XROTO for NFL Week 4 betting picks this week.

Stop wasting any more time. Check out the NFL Week 4 odds, then get into the betting fun at one of the best NFL betting apps today by clicking on the link below to sign up with the Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code XROTO.