Rebrand Revolution: Identifying Teams in Need of a Fresh Image

With certain sports teams rebranding in recent years, the idea of other teams following suit has been mentioned. The Los Angeles Clippers are set to receive their own arena, while the Las Vegas Raiders previously left Oakland. So which teams should consider a rebrand next?

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals would benefit from a new look. Cardinals aren't even an Arizona thing, as compared to the Arizona Diamondbacks (MLB). The Phoenix Suns (NBA) also make sense given the heat in Arizona. But it's more than just the Cardinals nickname. The team would benefit from a new uniform design. Their look isn't necessarily bad, but there's room for improvement.

Cleveland Guardians

The decision to adopt the Guardians nickname made sense, but Cleveland's new logo just doesn't cut it. With a name like the Guardians, one would have imagined the franchise could have designed a better logo just a "C" and a "G" with a baseball. The Guardians' color scheme is fine, but this team needs a new logo.

Washington Commanders

In a similar fashion to Cleveland, the Commanders' name change was understandable. However, some fans did not love the name "Commanders". If Washington doesn't decide to change the name at some point, they need to enhance the uniforms and logos to get more people to buy in. At the moment, there is not much that stands out about the Commanders' branding.

Oakland Athletics

The Athletics' rebrand stems from their upcoming move to Las Vegas. The "Las Vegas Athletics" doesn't have a great ring to it. Will the team end up keeping the nickname to honor the franchise's history? Probably. After all, the Raiders kept their nickname after moving to Las Vegas from Oakland. But adopting a new nickname wouldn't be a bad idea for the A's.

Washington Wizards

The Wizards would benefit from a new look. The Wizards name could use an upgrade, but they can keep it as long as they design a new logo and utilize the color scheme better. Right now, the jerseys simply don't look great. Yet, there is potential for a team called the Wizards. Washington should lean in and have some fun while making a new and exciting design.

Utah Jazz

The Jazz's purple jersey is fine. They should probably stick with the classic purple uniforms though. Of course, ditching the nickname altogether could be an option, but that doesn't seem likely. So with a name like the Jazz, Utah needs to develop a stylish logo for the uniforms. In the end, the Jazz nickname is fine. There is potential for the team to have some of the better uniforms in the NBA.

Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays have found success on the field in recent seasons. The team itself is looking for a new home. Adding a new uniform or two would not hurt either. The Rays nickname is understandable, but the current logo lacks much in the way of excitement. It's bland for the most part. Fans would love to see the team's all-around look improved. Tampa Bay could wait until they get a new stadium, but rebranding the team as soon as possible would not hurt.

Columbus Blue Jackets

There isn't much to look at when it comes to the Blue Jackets logo. It looks like something out of the '80s but lacks that classic feel. The team itself isn't even located in Cleveland or Cincinnati like the other Ohio-based major professional sports teams in other leagues. So finding a way to spice up the idea of playing in Columbus is necessary. I'm not saying the Blue Jackets need to move to a new city. In fact, it's kind of cool that Columbus is their place. They should lean into the idea of playing in Columbus and rebrand around that.

New York Jets

The Jets need a new logo. It's time. The color scheme is alright. But this team needs to buy into their New York name and add a more stylish logo. The Jets need something cool. This is a franchise that's received criticism over the years. Embarrassment has not been difficult to find for the team. So establishing a new logo would help silence their critics to an extent. The Jets' current logo is not terrible, but it lacks much in the way of creativity.

Anaheim Ducks

We conclude our list with the Ducks. The Ducks don't have the Los Angeles nickname like the Kings and have often been overlooked. Should they follow the Angels' strategy and just call themselves the Los Angeles Ducks? They could, but the Ducks could also change their jerseys. In fact, adopting a new nickname wouldn't be the worst idea. The Ducks nickname has some history behind it, having originally been the Mighty Ducks, but going in a different direction could be an option. Anaheim's current uniforms also don't look great so addressing their jerseys at the very least will be of the utmost importance.