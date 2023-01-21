Retail Sports Gambling Available In Massachusetts - Where Can I Place A Bet?

Legal retail Massachusetts sports betting will officially launch later this month.

Although Gov. Charlie Baker initially signed the sports betting bill on August 10, 2022, making it technically legal, sports bettors located in Massachusetts cannot yet legally place bets on sports. However, that will change on January 31, 2023, which is the anticipated launch date for legal retail sports gambling in Massachusetts.

With the launch, representatives from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission will be on-site at all of the retail sportsbooks to oversee all operations and make sure everything is running smoothly for the official January 31 launch day.

When Will Legal Massachusetts Sports Betting Go Live?

Legal Massachusetts sports betting will go live on January 31, 2023.

This launch date does not include Massachusetts betting apps, however. When it comes to legal online sports betting in Massachusetts, expect that to go live in March 2023.

Per state sports betting law, you must be at least 21 years old to place a real money sports bet in Massachusetts. You also must be physically located within state lines to legally place a bet.

Bettors must also not be affiliated with any professional sports team or collegiate sports program. If you are, you will not be able to place a legal sports bet in Massachusetts.

Retail Sports Gambling In Massachusetts - Where Can I Place A Bet?

When legal retail sports betting in Massachusetts goes live on January 31, 2023 -- one day after a soft launch on January 30 -- you will be able to place legal in-person bets at all of the state's retail casinos and horse tracks. These retail sports betting venues will include MGM Springfield, Encore Boston Harbor, Plainridge Park, and Raynham Park.

Differing from other U.S. states, you do not have to register in person to place bets in Massachusetts, which simplifies the process.

All of the in-person betting locations will also have individual ties to mobile sports betting upon its launch in March. For example, BetMGM MA will be licensed through MGM Springfield while Barstool Sportsbook MA will have its license with Plainridge Park Casino. WynnBET MA will be tied to Encore Boston Harbor as its retail partner.

Simulcast horse racing correlated venues, like Raynham Park, will also have the option of partnering with a mobile sportsbook, but one has yet to be agreed upon.

What Can I Bet On In Massachusetts?

When legal Massachusetts sports betting launches, you'll be able to bet on professional and collegiate sports.

However, when it comes to college sports betting in MA, there will be some restrictions. Similar to states like New Jersey, you will not be permitted to place bets on in-state programs like Harvard and Boston College. But there is a slight loophole. If an in-state program is participating in a tournament like March Madness, you will be able to bet on them.

Once sports betting launches in Massachusetts, there will be lots of Massachusetts sports betting promos to cash in on. These include the Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts Promo Code and BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code.