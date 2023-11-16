RotoWire Joke Strap League Week 10 Recap: Close Calls and Big Wins!

Welcome back to the fantasy football fun of the RotoWire Joke Strap League, where the action and the managers are buzzing!

Week 10 was a whirlwind of touchdowns, tackles, and -- oh yes -- birthday candles. Let's break it down, including a peek at the standings.

Points Powerhouse

RotoWire's own Jeff Erickson's "Dad Jokes" -- despite some lineup missteps -- soared to 158.74 points. Jeff is now climbing in the standings, and showing that just like his Bengals, he has a little fight left in him.

Birthday Boys

Greg Wilson (StacheMakesCash) and Joe Bartnick (AndyReidsTits) had eventful week celebrating their birthdays over Sunday. Greg cashed in a win, while Joe's team found their cake a tad deflated, scoring the fewest points of the week. However, Joe's day brightened with his beloved Steelers knocking off the Packers.

Managerial Mastery

I turned lineup setting into a science. State Farm BathJazz scored a solid 139.02 points. Was it skill or luck? Let's call it a harmonious blend, but I did set the most efficient lineup!

Most Improved: Greg Wilson didn't just age; he excelled, with his team outperforming projections by a massive 32 percent. Birthday bonuses all around!

Close Call: The "Nail-Biter Award" goes to Jay Davis (Funny Freaks) for narrowly defeating Jason Rennebu (Whistle Swallowers) by 5.8 percent. Jay now proudly leads the pack.

Week 11 Challenge

Jenn Sterger won the Week 10 "Dirty 30" challenge thanks to T.J. Hockenson and his 30.4 fantasy points. This week's challenge isn't just for bragging rights but has a punishment at stake for the loser. The team with the most points in Week 11 will get to pick a creative punishment for the lowest-scoring team.

Standings Update

Funny Freaks (Jay Davis) - 7-3 (1411.5) Meat Sweats (Dave Williamson) - 7-3 (1335.84) State Farm BathJazz (BJ Courchaine) - 7-3 (1271.26) Sexual Chocolate (Kareem Matthews) - 6-4 (1420.1) AndyReidsTits (Joe Bartnick) - 6-4 (1368.88) StacheMakesCash (Greg Wilson) - 6-4 (1333.66) Can Chubb Digg It? (Lauren Jump) - 6-4 (1297.42) Dad Jokes (Jeff Erickson) - 5-5 (1324.24) New Phone Who This? (Jenn Sterger) - 3-7 (1195.36) Whistle Swallowers (Jason Rennebu) - 3-7 (1175.36) TheRotoHoe (Shaun Latham) - 3-7 (1173) Mo' Winners (Monique Marvez) - 1-9 (987.12)

As Week 10 wraps up, the leaderboard is tight, so stay tuned for more antics, analysis, and, of course, a healthy dose of fantasy football fun!