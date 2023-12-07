RotoWire Joke Strap League Week 13 Recap: The Push for the Playoffs!

As the fantasy football season ramps up towards the playoffs, the RotoWire Joke Strap League is where the comics and fantasy pros battle each week for the chance to donate $2k to the charity of their choice. Week 13 was not just a showdown of strategy and skill, but a parade of punchlines and perfect picks. From unexpected upsets to nail-biting finishes, the league's unique blend of humor and hardcore fantasy football action was on full display.

In this recap, we look at the highs, the lows, and the hilarious moments that make this league a one-of-a-kind fantasy football experience. Whether it's "New Phone, Who Dis?" dialing up a perfect lineup or "TheRotoHoe" finding "Love" in unexpected places, each team brought their A-game, both in points and in power plays.

So, buckle up for a recap filled with more twists than a pretzel at a tailgate party, and let's relive the fantasy frenzy that was Week 13 in the Joke Strap League!

"New Phone, Who Dis?" Oh, it's a Perfect Lineup!

Jenn Sterger's "New Phone Who This?" orchestrated a brilliant upset over Kareem Matthew's "Sexual Chocolate." Sterger's strategic mastery led to a performance that saw Matthew's squad dissolve like some of our league members' playoff dreams.

"TheRotoHoe" Is Love-in It!

Shaun Latham's "TheRotoHoe" didn't just win; they triumphed, thanks in part to a strategic masterstroke: picking up Jordan Love, who bagged 23.68 points in Green Bay's upset over Kansas City. Latham's move not only secured him nearly a 70-point victory over Joe Bartnick's "AndyReidsTits" but also won him the Week 13 challenge.

"Funny Freaks" Cling to Victory

Jay Davis' "Funny Freaks" pulled out a victory against Jeff Erickson's "Dad Jokes", winning by just over 20 points. Erickson's team, underperforming and scoring only 84% of their potential points, left the door ajar for Davis's last-minute leap. Had Jeff not benched waiver pickup of Christian Watson, he would not have only won the weekly matchup, but also the weekly challenge.

"Meat Sweats" Reclaims the Throne

Dave Williamson's "Meat Sweats" turned up the smoker to a blistering heat, reclaiming the top spot with a hefty 195.1 points! Williamson's return to form at the perfect time sets the stage for an electrifying playoff season.

League Chat Highlights

Greg : "Guys the fantasy season goes way too fast. It's been a pleasure to serve with you!"

: "Guys the fantasy season goes way too fast. It's been a pleasure to serve with you!" Jason : "You too brother. Even though I believe I was officially eliminated from the playoffs last week, I apologize if I defeat you this week, due to my Uber-competitive nature."

: "You too brother. Even though I believe I was officially eliminated from the playoffs last week, I apologize if I defeat you this week, due to my Uber-competitive nature." Greg : "Well by all means enjoy these last few moments of hope cuz Thursday leads be like…"

: "Well by all means enjoy these last few moments of hope cuz Thursday leads be like…" Dave Williamson: "Don't forget the last 2 places have to quit their jobs"

Joke Strap League Standings

Meat Sweats (Dave Williamson) - Commanding at 9-4

(Dave Williamson) - Commanding at 9-4 Sexual Chocolate (Kareem Matthews), Funny Freaks (Jay Davis), StacheMakesCash (Greg Wilson), Can Chubb Digg It? (Lauren Jump), State Farm BathJazz (BJ Courchaine) - All in a deadlock at 8-5

(Kareem Matthews), (Jay Davis), (Greg Wilson), (Lauren Jump), (BJ Courchaine) - All in a deadlock at 8-5 AndyReidsTits (Joe Bartnick) and Dad Jokes (Jeff Erickson) - Needing to up their game at 6-7

Week 14 Challenge: "The Running Back Rumble"

As the playoffs draw near, Week 14 presents a new challenge: "The Running Back Rumble." This week, the team with the combined highest points from their running backs takes the crown. It's time for managers to assess their backfield, strategize, and hope their running backs can outperform the rest. This challenge puts a spotlight on the ground game, where every yard and touchdown could be the difference between victory and defeat.

Looking Ahead: The Ultimate Showdown

As the playoffs loom, the Joke Strap League becomes a battleground where strategy, banter, and fantasy football acumen blend seamlessly. Each point scored and every joke shared in the league chat adds to the season's unfolding story. Stay tuned for the final chapter of this season, where laughs and gridiron glory collide in the quest for the championship!