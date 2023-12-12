RotoWire Joke Strap League Week 14 Recap: It's Playoff Time!

Alright, folks, it's time to recap the wise-cracking world of the RotoWire Joke Strap League, where fantasy football and stand-up comedy come together for charity, and the only thing bigger than the hits are the laughs!

Let's get cracking with our Week 14 recap and set the stage for the playoff pandemonium in Week 15!

Week 14 Recap

Grilling Up a Feast: "Meat Sweats," led by Dave Williamson, still reigns supreme with a 10-4 record, proving that a diet of comedy and touchdowns is a winning combination.

Close Contenders: Hot on Meat Sweats' heels are "Sexual Chocolate" and "StacheMakesCash," both boasting a 9-5 record. It's a comedic clash of the titans!

Middle of the Pack Madness: "Funny Freaks," "Can Chubb Digg It?," and my own "State Farm BathJazz" are all locked in at 8-6. In this league, every point counts, and every joke lands -- or at least we hope so!

The Struggle Bus: Bringing up the rear, we've got "TheRotoHoe" and "Mo' Winners" battling it out for... well, not last place. In comedy, timing is everything, but in fantasy football, it's all about the points!

Week 14 Highlights

Lineup Strategist: Greg Wilson's "StacheMakesCash" set the fantasy world ablaze with a perfect lineup. If only he put that strategic thought process into the bits he puts in his set!

Worst Lineup: Jeff Erickson's "Dad Jokes." More like "Dad Flops" this week, am I right?

Biggest Blowout: Jenn Sterger's "New Phone Who Dis?" delivered a righteous whooping to Joe Bartnick's "AndyReidsTits." Ouch, that's gotta hurt more than sitting through an open mic night at a dive bar.

Narrow Victory: Dave Williamson's "Meat Sweats" squeaked by "Funny Freaks." It was a nail-biter, but the top spot was secured!

High and Lows: Dave Williamson's "Meat Sweats" also scored the highest, while Joe Bartnick's "AndyReidsTits"... well, let's just say they didn't light up the scoreboard.

Week 15 Playoff Picture

Championship Track: "Meat Sweats" and "Sexual Chocolate" have clinched byes, sitting pretty and waiting to see who they will take off next time they take the field. Will rest turn into rust? Only time will tell.

The Battle Rages: "Funny Freaks" vs. "Can Chubb Digg It?" and "State Farm BathJazz" vs. "StacheMakesCash" are matchups to watch. It's do-or-die, laugh or cry!

Toilet Bowl Tension: Meanwhile, in the less glamorous but equally gripping Toilet Bowl, we've got the bottom dwellers fighting for... well, not to be the bottom dweller.

As we head into Week 15, the stakes are higher, the jokes are sharper, and the fantasy football is as unpredictable as an amateur stand-up set. Will the top teams keep their cool, or will an underdog rise? Will the punchlines hit as hard as the linebackers?

Stay tuned, sports fans and comedy consumers, because in the RotoWire Joke Strap League, the gridiron meets the stand-up stage -- where you either score or get booed off!