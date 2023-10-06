RotoWire Joke Strap League Week 4 Recap: Best, Worst Manages and the Kareem Conundrum

In the spotlight this week, we had a colossal clash between two league luminaries. Jenn Sterger, fresh from her stellar Week 3 performance, faced off against Jay Davis' "Funny Freaks" in our featured match-up of the week. Jenn aimed to bring her A-game and set the perfect possible lineup, but as fate would have it, she scored the lowest amount of points and suffered a tough loss. It's a classic case of "Expect the unexpected in fantasy football!" Nevertheless, Jenn Sterger remains a comedy and fantasy football sensation, proving that even the best have their ups and downs.

But here's where the fantasy football script took a delightful twist. Kareem Matthews, the same manager who set the worst lineup, bounced back in a big way. While he may have scored just 83 percent of his perfect possible lineup, he exploded with a jaw-dropping 224.3 FPTS! It's like he had a secret stash of fantasy points tucked away, ready to unleash a winning performance. So, in a peculiar turn of events, Kareem managed to be both the worst manager and the highest scorer this week. Talk about a rollercoaster of emotions!

League Standings

Meat Sweats (DaveWilliamson) - 4-0 StacheMakesCash (TheGreg) - 4-0 Funny Freaks (FunnyFreaks) - 3-1 TheRotoHoe (ShaunLatham) - 3-1 Can Chubb Digg It? (laurenjump) - 3-1 Sexual Chocolate (meerak007) - 2-2 AndyReidsTits (JoeFuckinB) - 2-2 New Phone Who This? (jennsterger) - 1-3 Dad Jokes (RotoJeff) - 1-3 State Farm BathJazz (Commish BJokes) - 1-3 Whistle Swallowers (jrennebu) - 0-4 Mo' Winners (MoniqueM2223) - 0-4

BIGGEST BLOWOUT!

In a hilarious twist, @meerak007's "Sexual Chocolate" schooled @jrennebu's "Whistle Swallowers" by a margin of 109.5 percent! It's like David facing Goliath, only this time, Goliath didn't even see the slingshot coming. Jason, perhaps you should consider renaming your team to "The Silent Whistles."

Close Call

Dave Williamson emerged victorious, edging out yours truly, BJ Courchaine, by a margin of 19.0 percent. Dave's "Meat Sweats" had us wondering if he had some secret spice in his tailgating snacks. But hey, it's all in good fun, right? BJ Courchaine's "State Farm BathJazz" will regroup and be back, and we might even add some jazz hands to our touchdown celebrations!

How Many Points!?

Kareem Matthews of "Sexual Chocolate" deserves a standing ovation for scoring a jaw-dropping 224.3 FPTS. What's even more astonishing is that he didn't even unleash all of his star players; some were chilling on the bench, probably enjoying a chocolate fountain. Kareem, you've set the bar (and the chocolate) incredibly high!

League Chat Highlights

Greg Wilson: "@RotoJeff 'YOU GOT A LOT OF GOOD MATCHUPS TODAY for your bad players. I'm actually quite nervous about this one.'"

Jason Rennebo: " '@Kareem (Sexual Chocolate) and myself going down to the wire…' (He was way off!)"

Dave Williamson: "I need one more FG to overcome Bass for the highest-scoring kicker this week. 🤞🏻" (Shaun Latham held strong with Bass winning this week's challenge of the kicker with the most points)

BJ Courchaine: "I need Mahomes and Maauto to go off tonight for a record-setting game to beat you. Praying for that Swiftie magic! History in the making!" 😆 🤣

Next Week's Challenge: Best Lineup

As we head into Week 5, the challenge is clear: Who can assemble the best possible lineup? Will Kareem repeat his explosive performance, or will another manager rise to the occasion?

Stay tuned for more laughs, surprises, and unforgettable moments in RotoWire's Joke Strap League!