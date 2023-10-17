RotoWire Joke Strap League Week 6 Recap: Fantasy Football Highlights, Surprises, and Laughs!

Stand-up comedy, fantasy football and charity welcome back to the RotoWire Joke Strap League. Week 6 was once again full of surprises and comebacks, with one team riding into Week 7 still undefeated. Now, let's dive into the highlights from this week and find out who emerged victorious in last week's Tight End Challenge.

Dave's Undefeated Tightrope

Let's talk about Dave Williamson, the daring manager behind "Meat Sweats." With a jaw-dropping six wins in the bag, his undefeated record was looking as sturdy as Aaron Rodgers walking without crutches. Seriously, Dave, is that thread holding you up made of spaghetti? Can anyone BBQ up the Meaty Mastermind?

League Standings

Meat Sweats (Dave Williamson) - 6-0 Funny Freaks (Jay Davis) - 5-1 StacheMakesCash (Greg Wilson) - 4-2 TheRotoHoe (Shaun Latham) - 4-2 Sexual Chocolate (Kareem Matthews) - 3-3 AndyReidsTits (Joe Bartnick) - 3-3 Can Chubb Digg It? (Lauren Jump) - 3-3 State Farm BathJazz (BJ Courchaine) - 2-4 New Phone Who This? (Jenn Sterger) - 2-4 Dad Jokes (Jeff Erickson) - 1-5 Whistle Swallowers (Jason Rennebu) - 0-6 Mo' Winners (Monique Marvez) - 0-6

Jenn Sterger Bounces Back

Jenn Sterger's "New Phone Who This?" decided it was high time to bounce back from her Week 5 slump. This time, she channeled her inner comedic genius into her fantasy football lineup. The result? The highest score for week 6, with her team "New Phone Who This?" racking up points like they were punchlines in her act.

Sexual Chocolate Loses His Fantasy Mojo

On the flip side, Kareem Matthews of "Sexual Chocolate" saw his once sizzling hot streak take an unexpected cold shower in Week 6. After setting the league ablaze with his unreal scoring spree in the weeks prior, Kareem's fantasy flame flickered having the league's lowest score in week 6. It's just a reminder that in the Joke Strap League, you can go from being the headline act to playing emcee faster than you can say "RotoWire"!

Week 6 Chat Highlights

In the midst of all the fantasy football action, our league managers found time for some good-natured banter. Here's a snippet:

Meat Sweats: "I'm hanging on to my undefeated record by a thread."

Funny Freaks: "Close one Dave - tough to stay undefeated- looking great!"

Meat Sweats "Lots of good locker room guys on my squad. We just keep chipping wood. 6 wins. Zero invites on Jeff's show. #StayingHumble"

It seems that even in the world of fantasy football, there's always room for a little friendly rivalry. Speaking of Jeff Erickson's show, don't forget to catch his fantasy sports show on SiriusXM, Fantasy Sports Today! Who knows, maybe some of our league's managers will make a guest appearance one day!

Week 7 Challenge: The Great Wide Receiver Rodeo

As we gallop into Week 7, it's time for the Great Wide Receiver Rodeo! Who will lasso the highest-scoring wideout in the league? Will it be a hail of touchdowns for Kelce, a shower of yards for LaPorta, or just some wild catches for Kittle? Giddy up, folks, because the rodeo is in town!

So there you have it, a recap of the hilarious and nail-biting Week 6 in RotoWire's Joke Strap League. As the season unfolds, we'll continue to bring you more laughs, camaraderie, and unforgettable moments. Stay tuned for the wild ride ahead!