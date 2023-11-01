RotoWire Joke Strap League Week 8 Recap: 'Old Dads' Star Bounces to the Top

As the sun dawned on Week 8 of the roast-able RotoWire's Joke Strap League, our squad was ready to battle. The tension was high, as Joe Bartnick, and his "AndyReidsTits," rocketed to the top position with a fresh 6-2 record, and emerged as the victor of the closest victory challenge in Week 7. While Joe's on-field antics soared, off the field, he's been sharing laughs and screen time with Bill Burr either on stage or in the new Netflix film, "Old Dads." Ah, the sweet taste of success sprinkled with a dash of trash talk! Joe's post in the chat as this week's new champ was a mic drop moment. "# 1 !!!!! If you're not 1st you're last 😎💰"

Standings Update

Let's take a peep at the standings: Hot on Joe's heels, Jay Davis a.k.a. "Funny Freaks" and Dave Williamson, our "Meat Sweats" grill master, are trailing with a 6-2 record. Kareem Matthews, the "Sexual Chocolate" savant, Greg Romero Wilson, our "StacheMakesCash" star, and me, BJ Courchaine, the "State Farm BathJazz" frontman, are nestled snug at 5-3. The rest of the league is battling for the lower positions, with Monique Marvez, our "Mo' Winners" maven, still hunting for that elusive first win. Keep the faith, Monique; any given Sunday!

The Sleeper chat was buzzing like Jason Rennebu at 11 am off bottomless mimosas. Jay's "Funny Freaks" had a "QB-Quandary" as he flirted with Minshew over Howell; alas, Howell weighed down the Funny Freaks bench with all the points he had. Jay said it best, "To think I actually had Washington QB Howell and dropped for Minshew - tells you how much I understand fantasy football. LoL". Dave Williamson, on the other hand, was left ruing the 'what could have been' as Deandre Hopkins sat on his bench, dreaming of touchdowns. "If it makes you feel better, Deandre Hopkins is chilling on my bench".

Week 9 Challenge

Now, let's add some more action to Week 8 with a new twist: "The Touchdown Challenge!" Get ready to make your way to the top by scoring the most touchdowns this week. Whether it's a rushing riot or a passing party, let those end zone celebrations be as loud as our laughs. The manager with the most touchdowns will twirl into Week 9 with the weekly challenge W. So, lace up those dancing shoes, and let the touchdown frenzy begin!