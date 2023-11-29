RotoWire Joke Strap League Weeks 11 and 12 Recap: Turkey, Trash Talk and Tackles!

Welcome back to the RotoWire Joke Strap League, where the past two weeks have been as shocking as the morning game was on Thanksgiving. From surprise performances to fantasy faux pas, we've witnessed it all.

Now, let's tackle the details of Weeks 11 and 12 and preview the exciting challenge set for Week 13.

Week 11

Best Lineup - Shaun Latham, TheRotoHoe (113.4 FPTS)

Shaun, being the "$20 Chef", cooked up the perfect recipe given the ingredients he had creating the perfect lineup.

Biggest Blowout - Lauren Jump, Can Chubb Digg It? (162.56 FPTS) over Funny Freaks (93.96 FPTS):

Lauren's victory was as dominant as a chainsaw carving a turkey -- powerful, effective, and a sight to behold.

Close Call - Jeff Erickson, Dad Jokes (121.04 FPTS) over TheRotoHoe (113.4 FPTS): This victory was as narrow as dodging a political debate at the dinner table by volunteering for dish duty.

Point Hog - Greg Wilson, StacheMakesCash (169.9 FPTS)

Greg's team cleaned up like he does at his family's Thanksgiving table – leaving no leftovers and always going back for more.

Week 12

Best Roster - BJ Courchaine, State Farm BathJazz (116.52 FPTS)

I demonstrated that even a solid recipe doesn't guarantee a perfect meal, scoring a perfect roster, but still falling short to Greg Wilson's "StacheMakesCash," who nabbed a close call award with a victory of less than 7 points. As Greg put it, "A win is a win!"

Showing Up Empty-handed - Jenn Sterger, New Phone Who This? (98.6 FPTS)

Jenn's week felt like discovering those creamy mashed potatoes were actually cauliflower – a surprising and somewhat disappointing twist.

The Thanksgiving Slaughter - Shaun Latham, TheRotoHoe (157.36 FPTS) over New Phone Who This? (98.6 FPTS)

Shaun's triumph was as clear-cut as winning the family wishbone pull – no contest there.

Points, Points, Points - Dave Williamson, Meat Sweats (172.22 FPTS)

Dave's team entertained more than any of the Thanksgiving Halftime shows. He brought the heat and easily charred the rest of us with his total points, putting him back in the running for first place.

Current Standings

Sexual Chocolate (Kareem Matthews) - 8-4

(Kareem Matthews) - 8-4 StacheMakesCash (Greg Wilson) - 8-4

(Greg Wilson) - 8-4 Meat Sweats (Dave Williamson) - 8-4

(Dave Williamson) - 8-4 Can Chubb Digg It? (Lauren Jump) - 8-4

(Lauren Jump) - 8-4 Funny Freaks (Jay Davis) - 7-5

(Jay Davis) - 7-5 State Farm BathJazz (BJ Courchaine) - 7-5

(BJ Courchaine) - 7-5 AndyReidsTits (Joe Bartnick) - 6-6

(Joe Bartnick) - 6-6 Dad Jokes (Jeff Erickson) - 6-6

(Jeff Erickson) - 6-6 TheRotoHoe (Shaun Latham) - 4-8

(Shaun Latham) - 4-8 New Phone Who This? (Jenn Sterger) - 4-8

(Jenn Sterger) - 4-8 Whistle Swallowers (Jason Rennebu) - 4-8

(Jason Rennebu) - 4-8 Mo' Winners (Monique Marvez) - 2-10

As bye weeks loom large, navigating the waiver wire is as crucial as finding that surprise leftover dish tucked away in the fridge. This week, it's all about the best waiver wire pickup. The manager whose latest acquisition racks up the most points will reign supreme. It's a search for the hidden gem, the unexpected guest of the fantasy feast.

As we dive into Week 13, it's time to see if our managers can carve out victories better than they carved their Thanksgiving turkeys. Will the waiver wire wonders pay off big? Check back next week!