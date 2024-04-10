Skate, Score, Repeat: The Fierce Rivalries Shaping the Frozen Four

As the 2024 Frozen Four approaches, the ice is ablaze with the fiery passion of college hockey's most intense rivalries. Fueled by decades of on-ice battles, off-ice antics and a deep-seated desire to claim bragging rights, these clashes have become the stuff of legend. Let's take a journey through the annals of NCAA hockey history to uncover the origins and iconic moments that have shaped these bitter feuds, and explore how the ghosts of rivalries past may haunt the upcoming Frozen Four matchups.

Rank Rivalry Name Teams Distance (mi) First Meeting All-Time Series Leader Most Memorable Moment 5 The Route 11 Rivalry Cornell vs. Harvard 228 1910 (H 9, C 3) Cornell (79-70-13) 1970 "Code Red" brawl (bench-clearing) 4 The Governor's Cup Alaska vs. Alaska Anchorage 370 1979 (AA 11, A 0) Alaska Anchorage (91-77-13) 1994 inaugural Governor's Cup (Alaska 4-2) 3 Battle for the Gold Pan Colorado College vs. Denver 65 1950 (CC 16, D 0) Denver (196-122-21) 2005 "St. Patrick's Day Massacre" (Marty Sertich 6 goals, CC 8-3) 2 The Border Battle Minnesota vs. North Dakota 300 1947 (M 7, ND 4) Minnesota (145-137-16) 2007 WCHA Final Five (Blake Wheeler's diving GWG in OT, M 3-2) 1 The Green Line Rivalry Boston College vs. Boston U 4 1918 (BC 3, BU 1) BU (139-131-21) 1978 NCAA Championship (BU 5, BC 3; Jack O'Callahan quote: "We can beat BC anytime")

The Route 11 Rivalry: Cornell vs. Harvard

Distance between campuses: 228 miles

First meeting: 1910, Harvard 9, Cornell 3 -- All-time series: Cornell leads 79-70-13

Most memorable moment: The 1970 "Code Red" brawl that saw both benches clear the ice.

These Ivy League foes have been trading jabs since William Howard Taft was president. The contrasting cultures of the two schools – the rough-and-tumble Big Red and the well-heeled Crimson – have fueled hostilities for over a century. With no love lost between the teams, don't be surprised if old grudges resurface should they cross paths in the postseason.

The Governor's Cup: Alaska vs. Alaska Anchorage

Distance between campuses: 370 miles

First meeting: 1979, Alaska Anchorage 11, Alaska 0 -- All-time series: Alaska Anchorage leads 91-77-13

Most memorable moment: The inaugural Governor's Cup in 1994, a 4-2 Alaska victory

In a state known for its rugged wilderness, the Nanooks and Seawolves have been battling for supremacy since Jimmy Carter was in the White House. Playing for pride and the coveted Governor's Cup, these frosty foes have proven that even in the Last Frontier, old rivalries die hard.

The Battle for the Gold Pan: Colorado College vs. Denver

Distance between campuses: 65 miles

First meeting: 1950, Colorado College 16, Denver 0 -- All-time series: Denver leads 196-122-21

Most memorable moment: The 2005 "St. Patrick's Day Massacre" that saw Colorado College's Marty Sertich score 6 goals in an 8-3 rout of Denver

The Centennial State's premier hockey rivalry has been raging since the days of poodle skirts and sock hops. With the coveted Gold Pan trophy on the line, the Tigers and Pioneers have engaged in some of the most heated battles west of the Mississippi.

The Border Battle: Minnesota vs. North Dakota

Distance between campuses: 300 miles

First meeting: 1947, Minnesota 7, North Dakota 4 -- All-time series: Minnesota leads 145-137-16

Most memorable moment: Blake Wheeler's diving goal in the 2007 WCHA Final Five that clinched the Gophers' 3-2 overtime victory

The Gophers and Fighting Hawks (née Fighting Sioux) have been going toe-to-toe since Harry Truman occupied the Oval Office. This rivalry has produced some of the most iconic moments in college hockey history, from Neal Broten's game-winner in the 1979 NCAA championship game to Blake Wheeler's heroics in 2007.

The Green Line Rivalry: Boston College vs. Boston University

Distance between campuses: 4 miles

First meeting: 1918, BC 3, BU 1 -- All-time series: BU leads 139-131-21

Most memorable moment: BU's 1978 NCAA championship victory over BC, prompting Jack O'Callahan's infamous quip, "We shouldn't have to beat BC for the nationals. Hell, we can do that anytime."

The Battle of Commonwealth Avenue has been raging since Woodrow Wilson was commander-in-chief. Separated by just a few T stops on the Green Line, these Beantown behemoths have been trading blows for over a century. From cocky quotes to improbable comebacks, this rivalry has produced enough iconic moments to fill the pages of a history book.

With BC and BU both riding high entering the Frozen Four, a Green Line rematch in the finals feels almost inevitable. Will the Eagles soar to their first title since 2012, or will the Terriers add another trophy to their already crowded case? One thing's for certain – when these two titans of the Hub clash, you can throw the record books out the window. In the Battle of Commonwealth Avenue, anything goes.

As these storied rivalries gear up for another chapter, the intensity and passion that define college hockey will be on full display. With bitter grudges renewed and old scores to settle, the upcoming Frozen Four promises to be a white-knuckle thrill ride from start to finish. Let's go, hockey fans – the Frozen Fury is about to be unleashed!