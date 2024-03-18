Spring Training for Spring Break: Baseball and Fun in the Sun

The official first day of spring is just around the corner, as it falls on Tuesday, March 19 in 2024, and this is also the time of year to enjoy two classic American spring pastimes: Spring Training and spring break. With MLB Spring Training going on through March 26 in the popular vacation destinations of Florida and Arizona, it's not too late to kick off spring with a spring break trip to Spring Training.

Spring Training is divided between the Grapefruit League (Florida) and Cactus League (Arizona), with 15 teams playing in each. Teams are spread throughout those two states, with some of the Spring Training venues located near ideal spring break destinations. If you're planning a last-minute trip and want to catch some baseball while you're at it, here are the top destinations:

Miami, FL

The Astros and Nationals are playing their Spring Training home games in a shared stadium in West Palm Beach, while the Marlins and Cardinals are just a little further north in Jupiter, both within driving distance of Miami. If you're one of the few non-local Marlins fans, you could always wait until the regular season to plan a trip down to South Florida, as it feels like spring break year-round on Miami Beach.

There is plenty to do in Miami on spring break outside of going to Spring Training, even after Miami imposed a midnight spring break curfew to limit "mayhem." While night swimming seems to be off the table, there's still more than enough time in the day to catch both a Spring Training baseball game and some rays on the beach. Other popular spring break activities in the Miami area include jet skiing, ATVing, boat tours around local celebrity mansions and checking out the outdoor art at Wynwood Walls. Sports fans who aren't satiated by Spring Training can attend a Miami Heat game or make the 50-minute drive up to Sunrise, FL to watch the first-place Florida Panthers take the ice.

Tampa Bay and Clearwater, FL

If you prefer the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean or have an affinity for certain baseball teams from the Northeast, the Spring Training venues in Tampa Bay and nearby Clearwater could be more your speed. The Yankees are located in Tampa, while the Phillies play a 40-minute drive away in Clearwater, and the Blue Jays are a stone's throw away from the Phillies in Dunedin.

In addition to checking out multiple Spring Training venues, splitting your time between Tampa Bay and Clearwater gives you the best of both worlds when it comes to spring break activities. Tampa offers big-city amenities and nightlife coupled with water activities in the bay, while Clearwater boasts white sand beaches and a pier for more laid-back visitors who want a real break on spring break. With zoos, safaris, aquariums and waterparks, Tampa Bay has no shortage of family fun, but there's also a restaurant, bar and club scene for adults. Sports fans can also catch the Tampa Bay Lightning's ongoing push toward the NHL playoffs at Amalie Arena in Tampa. Spring breakers often prefer to stay in Clearwater, where they have instant beach access and can mingle with other visitors in their age range this time of year.

Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix is a good central hub for spring breakers looking to catch some Cactus League play, as the various Spring Training locations in Arizona are scattered in all directions from the capital city. The furthest stadium by distance hosts the defending World Series champion Rangers, plus the Royals, in Surprise, AZ, and even that's only a 40-minute drive Northwest from Phoenix. Heading Northeast, you can hit the Giants in one Scottsdale stadium, as well as the local favorite Diamondbacks and Rockies in another. A short drive southeast of Phoenix puts you in Tempe, where Mike Trout and the Angels play their Spring Training home games.

Arizona lacks the large bodies of water available in Florida, but Phoenix can hang with Miami and Tampa Bay when it comes to nightlife, and you can still hit the beach at one of the numerous lakes in the area. Nature enjoyers can take advantage of Arizona's varied terrain and go on hikes through mountains, which the much flatter Florida lacks. Spring is the perfect time to traverse the local nature trails, as flowers are blooming this time of year. More adventurous spring breakers can fill their days with ATVing, dirt biking or kayaking in addition to taking in the Spring Training action, while fans of local sports teams can catch the Phoenix Suns on the hardwood or the Arizona Coyotes on the ice. The Coyotes play in 5,000-seat Mullett Arena, the smallest-capacity venue in NHL history, so a crowd of rowdy spring breakers in that intimate setting can make it feel as raucous as Miami Beach.