Stars in the Spotlight: Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have emerged not just as the two most popular athletes in women's college basketball, but two of the most prominent stars in all of college sports. Both of their rises have been fascinating to follow while playing at LSU and Iowa, respectively.

Reese is a junior at LSU and Clark is a senior at Iowa. They will both be highly sought after prospects upon declaring for the WNBA Draft. For now, Reese and Clark are focused on leading their schools to a championship.

Reese now has Hailey Van Lith to help her and the Tigers repeat as champions after winning it all during the 2022-23 season. LSU defeated Clark's Hawkeyes in the championship, so Clark will surely have plenty of motivation in her senior campaign.

Some have claimed that the two are rivals and possibly don't even get along, but Reese said her and Clark are friends and get along fine. Regardless of their relationship with one another, all eyes will be on Iowa and LSU when they play each other.

So what is next for Reese and Clark? Let's place the spotlight on their presents and futures amid current trends in the news.

Angel Reese: A Star On and Off the Court

Reese was fantastic in 2022-23, averaging 23 points and 15.4 rebounds per game. She's athletic and talented, making her extremely difficult for opponents to contain.

She also has some off-the-court endeavors as well though.

Reese previously became an SI Swimsuit model, and has since agreed to different NIL partnerships. She is one of the NCAA's highest NIL earners as a result.

Despite being just 21-years old, Reese is already making positive business decisions. This will serve her well going forward and could set her up for life financially. One would imagine the partnerships will continue rolling in for Reese once she reaches the WNBA.

Reece recently said that during the season she's strictly focused on playing basketball at LSU. During the offseason, she's more willing to travel for potential deals and partnerships. Although she is still willing to do those during the season, Reece said brands need to come to LSU during that time, via WBRZ on YouTube .

What does this mean for her short-term future?

Reese will likely continue to cash in on the NIL money while playing basketball moving forward. As long as brands are willing to travel to the LSU area, then Reese is open to working with them during the basketball season.

She's also focused on improving as a basketball player. Some stars may be content once they reach a certain level, but Reese is consistently trying to get better on the court.

If Reese improves her already fantastic numbers in 2023-24, LSU is going to have a strong opportunity to repeat as champions. She also may emerge as one of, if not the best player in women's college basketball.

The future is bright for Reese on and off the court.

Caitlin Clark: Adjusting to a Celebrity Life

Clark, 21, is one of the best shooters in college basketball. She is an all-around bucket, but her ability to score from beyond the arc stands out.

Clark averaged 27.8 points per game a season ago, shooting 38.9 percent from deep. She's looking to continue her success during her senior season before getting drafted into the WNBA.

Clark has her share of deals as well. She's no stranger to participating in events off the court. Clark is a celebrity in similar fashion to Reese.

She previously addressed her new life, something that has changed over the course of a few years.

"I feel like I was just a freshman and I was playing in front of no one. It was just our families that were sitting over there," Clark told the Associated Press, via ourquadcities.com . "Now I play in front of a sold-out arena, everybody screaming at me after games begging for my autograph. Whenever I go out in public, people always know who I am, so it can get tiring at times."

Although the life of a celebrity can grow tiresome, Clark added that she is not taking it for granted.

"It's something you would never take for granted because it's so cool," Clark continued. "The position I get to be in and the things I get to do, and the amount of joy that I've brought people… I feel like I'm the same person I've been ever since I stepped on campus. But my life has changed so much."

Clark will likely continue to perform at an elite level in 2023 for Iowa, which should lead to more endorsement deals. Her primary goal is to win the national championship. If she accomplishes that feat with the Hawkeyes, her popularity will increase even more.

The Future for Reese and Clark

Again, both Clark and Reese are stars in women's college basketball. They play for extremely competitive teams and are certainly cashing in on NIL deals.

It is incredible how much college sports have changed over the years. It wasn't long ago that NIL deals were not even possible for college athletes. Now many stars at the college level are making plenty of money.

Dealing with fame is also something these young athletes need to learn. Sure, the life of a celebrity seems glamorous. With that comes pressure though, something that's difficult to navigate for a young adult.

Clark and Reese are handling it well, though.

With that said, Clark and Reese seem to still be motivated on the court. They clearly have lofty aspirations and want to help their teams win while furthering their own careers.

The WNBA awaits for these two stars. They will both be high draft picks whenever they declare for the next level.

For now, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are preparing for the 2023-24 season with their respective schools. It projects to be another competitive season as women's college basketball continues to grow.

And the sport's growth has a lot to do with Reese and Clark.