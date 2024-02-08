Super Bowl Prop Bet Bonanza: The Best Wagers Beyond the Game

The Super Bowl is right around the corner and fans are getting excited. Passionate NFL fans are looking forward to the game, while non-football fans can't wait for the commercials and halftime show. Of course, there are plenty of people seeking out the best bets for the game.

When it comes to betting on the Super Bowl, you will have no shortage of different options. Playing it safe and simply taking the spread or moneyline on one team is always an option. The big game, however, also features some of the wackiest prop bets in all of sports.

National Anthem Bets

There are plenty of national anthem bets you can make. Of course, placing a bet on the duration of the anthem is always an option. However, you can even bet on the length of the word "brave" during the song, which is set at around 3.5 seconds according to most sportsbooks.

As for the duration of the entire anthem, the length differs by sportsbook. Most sportsbooks set the over/under between 85-88 seconds.

You can also pick if Taylor Swift or Jason Kelce will be seen first. Other sportsbooks have a prop that provides an option to bet on whether Swift, who may not even be at the Super Bowl, will make an appearance during the anthem.

Other head-to-head first appearances during the anthem include: Jason Kelce vs. Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes vs. Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan vs. Andy Reid.

Singers make mistakes during the national anthem sometimes. It's happened in the past, and sportsbooks have taken notice. As a result, there's an option to bet on an over/under prop for how many words Reba McEntire will omit during the anthem, if any.

There are many more national anthem prop bets as well. In fact, you'd be shocked to see how many different anthem bets are available.

Halftime Show

The halftime show always provides entertainment. Believe it or not, it's also primetime for bettors.

You can bet on what color clothes Usher will wear during his performance. There's also an option on how many songs he will perform. The over/under is set at around 7.5-9.5, according to different sportsbooks.

Do you predict that another musical artist will join Usher during the halftime show? Some sportsbooks have odds for different artists to surprise the fans and make an appearance. For example, Alicia Keys has -320 odds to join Usher on stage according to FanDuel Sportsbook, per Covers.com .

Given all of the Taylor Swift buzz this year, there are of course odds for Usher to perform a Taylor Swift song and for Swift to join Usher on stage. Although, if Swift attends the game she will be fresh off a long flight so I wouldn't rush to bet on Swift performing a song.

Gatorade Color

Predicting the color of the gatorade that the winning team dumps on their head coach has become a fan-favorite thing to do over the past few years. Even non-bettors enjoy taking a guess and seeing if their prediction comes to fruition.

However, it's also a favorite for those betting on the Super Bowl.

According to Odds Shark, yellow/green has the best odds at +150. Orange and red/pink trail with +250 odds, while blue (+400) and purple (+450) round out the top five. Of course, these odds will differ based on sportsbooks.

More Wacky Wagers

Yes, you can bet on whether or not Jason Kelce will take his shirt off. You can also bet on whether or not the Philadelphia Eagles future Hall-of-Famer, and Travis Kelce's brother, will chug a beer.

Unsurprisingly, there are a number of Taylor Swift prop bets you can place. One interesting bet is whether or not the broadcast will track Swift's travel, as she will be flying from Japan to Las Vegas if she plans to attend the game.

Betonline has the odds for the broadcast to track Swift's travel at "no" -700 and "yes" +400.

Whether you are a football fan or not, if you like betting you will have a plethora of different options during this year's Super Bowl. Please remember to gamble responsibly.