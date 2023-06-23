Unveiling The Hidden Rewards Of Championship Victories

Winning a championship is a crowning achievement for a professional athlete, as doing so represents reaching the pinnacle of that particular sport and usually fulfilling a childhood dream. The perks don't stop there, though, as the added exposure from being a championship-level player also creates opportunities in other avenues, often leading to more money, fame, and the ability to make a greater impact by giving back.

Here are some of the hidden rewards of championship victories.

Exclusive Sponsorship Deals

Fame begets more fame, so once an athlete gains recognition from a championship run, they can often leverage that recognition into lucrative sponsorship opportunities. These sponsorships not only have the potential to dwarf the athlete's usual salary, but they can also last well beyond the end of their playing career. For instance, Peyton Manning is still prominently featured in numerous commercials despite having wrapped up his NFL career after the 2015 season.

Developing a strong brand identity and earning endorsements isn't just a matter of succeeding on the court, field, or rink. Being marketable for sponsors is just as important, and a positive public image needs to be cultivated through fan engagement, good sportsmanship, and avoidance of scandals. Sponsorship opportunities for championship level athletes range from relevant brands such as clothing and sporting equipment (Nike, Reebok, etc.) to outside-the-box options including watches, food, beverages, and countless other products.

Another potential perk of ascending to the top of one's sport comes in the form of additional travel opportunities. Whether through traveling to luxurious locations to meet with sponsors or negotiating increased time off during contract talks with teams, star athletes have the time and means to explore the world if they wish to do so. They also have more control over where they play, as more teams will desire their services. Just look at LeBron James, who has spent the majority of his career since becoming eligible for free agency enjoying the beaches and sunshine of Miami or Los Angeles.

Philanthropic Ventures

Gaining a bigger platform through success in sports not only opens up more personal and business opportunities, it also allows athletes to make greater positive impacts for the communities and causes they find most important. Elite athletes are in a unique position of being able to identify causes, align with powerful organizations, and engage in community initiatives to amplify their impacts. There are countless stories of philanthropic ventures from top athletes, ranging from tackling poverty in a player's hometown to aiding in the identification and treatment of deadly diseases.

Quarterback Russell Wilson has used his fame and prestige to advance philanthropic causes on both the micro and macro levels. In addition to brightening individuals' days with frequent visits to children's hospitals, Wilson also founded the Why Not You Foundation with his wife Ciara in 2014, shortly after his championship victory with the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII. Wilson and Ciara's nonprofit organization is dedicated to fighting poverty, sickness, and malnourishment in children by providing educational opportunities, food, and health resources.

Celebrity Treatment

An additional consequence of becoming a championship athlete is celebrity treatment. While being followed by paparazzi isn't always fun, that drawback is overshadowed by the adoration of fans and ability to enter celebrity social circles. Athletes can maximize fame through media engagement at both the local and national levels, and by attending events such as galas or awards shows. Maintaining an approachable demeanor is also key to growing one's fanbase and gaining celebrity status.

Aaron Rodgers has made the most of his celebrity treatment since leaving the minuscule Green Bay market for the bright lights of the Big Apple. He has yet to actually play a game for the Jets, but in less than two months since being traded to New York, the former Packers quarterback has attended Rangers and Knicks playoff games, a Taylor Swift concert, a Broadway show, and the Tony Awards. Terry Crews proved that you don't have to be a championship-level athlete to open doors to other opportunities, but the well known actor was still good enough to appear in 32 NFL games before changing his career path and ascending to celebrity status.

