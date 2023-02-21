Retail Massachusetts sports betting went live on January 31, 2023. Those physically located in the Bay State who are at least 21 years old can now place in-person wagers at three different retail locations.

These locations include Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield, and Encore Boston Harbor.

Although you can place bets on sports in-person, legal online sports betting has not yet come to fruition.

What Retail Sports Betting Locations Are Open In Massachusetts?

Online sports betting and the launch of the best Massachusetts betting apps has yet to go live, but that doesn't mean you can't legally place bets today if you are present in the Bay State.

Encore Boston Harbor is located in Everett, MA.

MGM Springfield is located in Springfield, MA.

Plainridge park Casino is located in Plainville, MA.

At some point, you will also be able to place in-person bets at horse racing locations but these establishments have yet to go live for retail sports betting. Raynham Park has already applied for its retail sports betting license while Suffolk Downs' application remains pending.

Sportsbook Affiliations With Retail Sports Betting Locations in Massachusetts

There are three physical locations in Massachusetts where you can legally bet on sports. All three of these locations are affiliated with some of the most popular sports betting operators on the market today.

Encore Boston Harbor is tied to WinnBET Sportsbook.

MGM Springfield is tied to BetMGM.

Plainridge Park Casino is tied to Barstool Sportsbook.

Once online sports betting goes live on March 10, be on the lookout for terrific Massachusetts sports betting promos at all three of the above sportsbooks

For example, when you sign up for a new BetMGM MA account

These offers are outstanding, especially for new bettors, since they will help protect your initial bankroll

When Will Legal Online Sports Betting Launch In Massachusetts?

Legal online sports betting is expected to commence in Massachusetts in the second week of March. Although Massachusetts bettors missed out on placing online wagers on the Super Bowl, they will be able to bet on one of the other sports betting extravaganzas on the calendar, which is March Madness.

Selection Sunday is on March 12, while the March Madness tournament itself begins on March 14. Since March Madness is one of the most popular sports markets to bet on, the launch of legal mobile sports betting in Massachusetts is going live at the right time.

11 online sports betting sites are expected to launch when online Massachusetts sports betting launches in early March.

These betting apps will include BetMGM MA, WynnBET MA, Barstool Sportsbook MA, Caesars Sportsbook MA, and PointsBet MA, just to name a few. Other popular operators like FanDuel Sportsbook MA and DraftKings Sportsbook MA are also expected to be available on launch day for Massachusetts bettors.

One of the best parts about the launch of online sports betting in a new state is the pre-live welcome offers.