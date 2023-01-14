This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Sports betting in Massachusetts is currently legal as of August 10th, 2022 when Governor Charlie Baker put the state's sports betting Bill 5164 into action. However, despite the fact that sports betting is legal in the Old Colony State, there are no sportsbooks legal to operate as of yet.

When it comes to the official launch day of Massachusetts sports betting, it is slated to go live on January 31st, 2023 in retail form only. The expectation is that legal online sports betting will follow shortly thereafter with the lauch of Massachusetts betting apps in March.

What Type Of Betting Will Be Available In Massachusetts?

Upon the launch of legal sports betting in Massachusetts, you will be able to bet in person at retail locations and online via your computer or mobile device. At this time, there are three retail locations approved for launch day. These are MGM Springfield, Encore Boston Harbor, and Plainridge Park Casino.

When it comes to online casinos and online poker, those niches of online gambling will not be legal in this state. However, Massachusetts bettors will be able to bet on horseracing online. All is not lost.

Which Sports Betting Operators Will Come To Massachusetts?

When it comes to mobile sports betting operations that will be legal to operate in Massachusetts, there are already four Massachusetts sportsbooks set in stone with approved applications. These four include BetMGM MA, Caesars Sportsbook MA, WynnBet MA, and Barstool Sportsbook MA.

Those are the four that you can expect to see go live on launch day, which is expected to be in March of 2023. However, since the Massachusetts sports betting law allows up to 15 online sportsbooks, you can expect more to follow.

Mobile sportsbooks that include FanDuel Sportsbook MA, DraftKings Sportsbook MA, PointsBet MA, Betway MA, Bally Bet MA, and Betr MA have all applied for licensing in Masscascetts already with UniBet MA and BetRivers MA also expected to submit applications in the near future.

The Best Online Sports Betting Apps That Will Come To Massachusetts

The top Massachusetts sports betting promos will be offered by the best sportsbooks in Massachusetts. Here's a look at the four confirmed sports betting sites hitting the state.

BetMGM MA: BetMGM MA will be one of the hottest sportsbooks to go live in Massachusetts from the get-go. Tied to MGM International Resorts, one of the top brands in gambling today, you will find something for every bettor at BetMGM MA.

From a wide variety of sports markets to bet on, and an array of bet types like one-game parlays to generous bonuses and promos, BetMGM MA will have it all. Sign up using the BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code today.

Caesars Sportsbook MA: Another top-flight mobile sports betting app expected to launch in Massachusetts is Caesars Sportsbook MA. Whether you are a new bettor or an experienced veteran, Caesars Sportsbook MA will accommodate you for all of your betting needs with the Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts Promo Code.

One of the highlights of this betting app is its ongoing bonuses and promos. Though all of the top MA sports betting apps will feature these in one form or another, Caesars Sportsbook MA is the cream of the crop since it features bonuses like odds boosts, parlay insurance and bet-and-get offers on a daily basis.

FanDuel Sportsbook MA: FanDuel Sportsbook may not be affiliated with a top gambling brand in the world like BetMGM or Caesars Sportsbook, but it has emerged as one of the best sports betting sites in the United States.

More comparable to DraftKings Sportsbook since they both made their name in the daily fantasy sports ring, FanDuel Sportsbook is at the top when it comes to the best sports betting sites in the United States. Sign up using the FanDuel Promo Code in Massachusetts.

DraftKings Sportsbook MA: All of the top sports betting apps that are expected to go live in Massachusetts will be similar. They will all offer all similar sports markets to bet on and bet types. What separates these platforms will come in the form of bonuses and promos. The DraftKings Promo Code will be live in Massachusetts with a pre-live offer.

At DraftKings Sportsbook MA, expect to see a generous welcome offer in addition to an array of ongoing bonuses, promos, and odds boosts that existing customers can take advantage of every day.