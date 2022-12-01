This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

While the Group Stage is coming to an end, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is just getting started. Many countries will be eliminated soon, causing a massive shift in some of the betting odds. This means now could be a great time to place some bets, but first, you should claim as many World Cup betting promos and bonuses as you can.

It can be time-consuming to look through all of the promotions at the various sportsbooks, so we have done the work for you. Below, we have the best World Cup betting promos and bonuses for this week.

Sign Up For World Cup Betting Promos Today

We have organized the top World Cup betting promos for you below. You can sign up for these sportsbooks and claim all of these promotions as long as you are at least 21 years old and in a state that allows legalized sports betting.

To sign up for the sportsbooks below, click the promo code link for the specific sportsbook. This will take you to the sportsbook's sign-up page where you will be prompted to provide personal information to verify your identity, such as your name, physical address, and email address.

Enter the promo code into the promo code field and make the minimum qualifying deposit amount to complete your sign-up.

World Cup Betting Promos And Bonuses For This Week

As the Group Stage ends, there are still fantastic World Cup betting promos and bonuses that you can claim this week. Sign up for as many of these promotions as you would like.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: Sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to get a first World Cup bet on Caesars, up to $1,250. You will also receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: New users who sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS receive a risk-free bet, up to $1,000, for World Cup betting.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on any country to win their match in the World Cup and receive $200 in free bets if your bet hits when you sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code.

FanDuel Promo Code: Sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code to get a No Sweat First Bet, up to $1,000, to use 2022 World Cup picks.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTO: The WynnBET welcome offer is different depending on your location. If you are in CO, MI, or NJ, you will get $50 in free bets and $50 for the casino when you bet $100 with WynnBET Promo Code XROTO. New users in AZ, IN, LA, NY, and TN can sign up with WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE to get $200 in free bets when you place a $20 wager.

Make World Cup Picks With The Welcome Promos And Bonuses

The betting odds to win the World Cup are shuffling, as the Group Stage comes to a close. So, if there is a country or two you feel really good about, now is the time to place World Cup picks.

Sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, or the FanDuel Promo Code link to claim a promotional bet to use on World Cup futures picks. If your wager misses, you will receive your wager amount back, up to the specified amount.

France and Spain are both looking good early on, and they are +550 and +650 odds to win the World Cup, respectively. Using your promotional bets on them, as well as on the +220 favorite Brazil, could be the best way to go to maximize your profits overall.