This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

While the World Cup ended for some the second the United States lost, the best teams' hopes for the cup remain alive, and there are many fantastic bonuses to be claimed to bet on soccer this weekend.

Below, we have organized the top World Cup betting promos and bonuses this weekend. Claim them all to give yourself the best possible chance for big profits on World Cup betting.

Claim World Cup Betting Promos For This Weekend

We have the top World Cup betting promos for this weekend listed below. As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a state with legalized sports betting, you are eligible to sign up and claim as many of these promotions as you want. Take the following steps to sign up for a sportsbook.

First, click the promo code link for the sportsbook you are interested in. This takes you to their sign-up page where you will be asked to provide personal information to verify your identity, such as your name, physical address, and email address.

Complete your registration and claim the World Cup betting promo by entering the promo code and making the minimum qualifying deposit amount. Repeat the steps for the remaining sportsbook offers.

Best World Cup Betting Promos and Bonuses This Weekend

Here are the best World Cup betting promos and bonuses this weekend. Click the corresponding link to sign up for all of these sportsbook welcome offers.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS will receive a risk-free bet, up to $1,000, for any World Cup betting odds.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: New users who sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to get a first World Cup bet on Caesars, up to $1,250, as well as 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on the winner of any World Cup match this weekend and receive $150 in free bets if your bet hits when you sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code.

FanDuel Promo Code: New users who sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code get a No Sweat First Bet, up to $1,000, to use on the World Cup.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTO: The WynnBET World Cup welcome offer this weekend is different depending on your location. If you are in CO, MI, or NJ, you will get $50 in free bets and $50 for the casino when you bet $100 with WynnBET Promo Code XROTO. New users in AZ, IN, LA, NY, and TN can sign up with WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE to get $200 in free bets when you place a $20 wager on soccer.

Use World Cup Betting Promos To Bet On Soccer

Bet on soccer this weekend with the World Cup betting promos above. Sign up for multiple sportsbooks to give yourself the ability to shop for the best odds, as well as claim multiple bonus offers.

Sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code and bet $5 on any country to win their next World Cup match. If your bet is a winner, you will receive $200 in free bets, thanks to this promotion.

To claim free bets for other World Cup bet types and picks, sign up through the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, or FanDuel Promo Code link. With these World Cup betting promos, you can receive your wager amount back in the form of free bets if the promo bet doesn't hit.