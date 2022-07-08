WynnBET NY Promo Code: Use XROTO For $50 Friday MLB Bet To Get $200 In Free Bets

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

New WynnBET Sportsbook users in New York can get $200 in free bets just for signing up with WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO.

Simply enter WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO while creating a new account and place a qualifying initial wager of $50 or more to get four $50 free bets. This welcome offer is available to any new user who follows the directions below while located in New York or any other state in which WynnBET Sportsbook operates.

Sign up with WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO and place a $50 Friday MLB bet to get $200 in free bets.

WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO Gets You $200 In Free Bets

To use WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO, you must be at least 21 years old and cannot have an existing WynnBET account. You must also be located in an eligible state, such as New York. Other states in which you can create an account to bet with WynnBET Sportsbook include Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee and Virginia.

The WynnBET NY sign-up page can be accessed through the link below. You will need to provide your name, address, email address and date of birth to make an account. While creating a WynnBET New York account, you will be asked if you have a promo code. Make sure to put XROTO in the promo code field. After using WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO and placing a $50 first bet, you will then receive four $50 free bets, totaling $200 in free bets.

Getting Started With WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO

After you've created an account, click on the "Deposit Now" button to opt into the WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO. Your initial deposit must be at least $50 in order to claim the $200 in free bets. Accepted deposit methods include debit cards, ACH/eChecks and PayPal.

You are now just a $50 qualifying bet away from $200 in free bets through WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO. To qualify, your first bet must have odds of -120 or longer, so -110 or +200 odds would qualify, but -200 would not. This wager can be a straight bet or parlay placed on any sport, but it cannot be for less than $50. WynnBET New York offers betting on all major sports, and some popular options that are currently in season include the MLB, golf and tennis.

About The Free Bets From WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO

By following the steps above, you will get four $50 free bets, thanks to WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO. The first $50 free bet will be added to your account no later than 72 hours after your initial qualifying wager settles. You will receive each subsequent free bet at one-day intervals until all four free bets have been credited to your account for a total of $200.

Each free bet from WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO will expire if left unused for 10 days. The free bets cannot be withdrawn or split up further, so each must be used to place a $50 bet. Any winnings from the free bets will be credited within 72 hours of the bet settling and can be withdrawn immediately after that with no additional rollover requirements.

Bets made with free bets from WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO must have odds of -150 or longer. You can place straight bets or parlays, but the free bets cannot be used for live betting, meaning only pregame wagers are valid when using WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO.