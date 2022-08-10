WynnBET Promo Code: Use XROTO For Bet $100, Get $100 In Free Bets Welcome Offer

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Whether you're just getting started with sports betting, looking to add another online sportsbook to the mix for line shopping purposes, or just want to take advantage of free bonus money, WynnBET is the sportsbook for you. New users, who sign up with WynnBET Promo Code XROTO and place a qualifying bet of at least $100, get $100 in free bets.

To use this welcome offer, you must be at least 21 years old and located in a state where WynnBET is licensed to operate. The list of eligible states currently consists of Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, and Virginia. In Michigan and New Jersey, WynnBET Promo Code XROTO gets you $50 for sports and $50 for casino. In all of the other aforementioned states, new users get $100 in free bets for the sportsbook, thanks to WynnBET Promo Code XROTO.

Use WynnBET Promo Code XROTO For $100 In Free Bets

WynnBET Promo Code XROTO should be applied when you sign up for a WynnBET Sportsbook account. To create a new account, click on the link below to navigate to the platform's sign-up page. During the sign-up process, you will be asked to provide nominal personal information, including your name, address, email address, and date of birth. You will also see a promo code field – make sure to type XROTO into that field.

After creating an account and providing WynnBET Promo Code XROTO, click on the "Deposit Now" button to opt-in to the promotion. Your first deposit must be $100 or more to get the $100 in free bets.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTO Details To Get $100 In Free Bets

Once your new WynnBET account has been created and funded, you just need to place a qualifying wager of $100 or more to get the $100 in free bets from WynnBET Promo Code XROTO. The qualifying wager can be a straight bet or parlay on any sport, and it must have odds of -120 or longer. This means an initial bet with -110 or +200 odds would qualify, but a bet with -200 odds would not.

Within 24 hours of your initial bet settling, you will receive $100 in free bets from the WynnBET Promo Code XROTO, regardless of whether your qualifying initial wager wins, loses or pushes. The $100 in free bets will expire after 10 days, if left unused. The free bets cannot be withdrawn or cashed out, and must be used to place a single pre-game $100 straight bet or parlay with odds of -150 or longer.

Any winnings from wagers made with free bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours. The winnings can be withdrawn as soon as they are credited, as there are no additional playthrough requirements associated with the WynnBET Promo Code XROTO.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTO And WynnBET Weekdays Info

After claiming your $100 in free bets from WynnBET Promo Code XROTO, make sure to check out other offers found at WynnBET Sportsbook. One such promotion is WynnBET Weekdays, which runs on a weekly basis. By placing at least $50 in bets between Monday and Friday, you get a $10 free bet the following Monday.

Keep in mind that the free bets from WynnBET Promo Code XROTO cannot be combined with other WynnBET promotions, so any wager placed with the $100 in free bets will not count toward the $50 required to meet the WynnBET Weekdays threshold. WynnBET Sportsbook also runs a multi-sport parlay bonus, which credits you with a $10 free bet for placing a $20 parlay with at least four legs and minimum odds of +400 on any sport(s) between Thursday and Sunday.