Weekly Hitter Rankings: Mets Playing Crazy Eights

April 30, 2022

A pair of doubleheaders populate this week's slate, one of which hands the Mets eight games, four each home and away. They're ticketed to face seven right-handers, though that's subject to change.

Eleven clubs play seven games, with the Orioles and Astros at home for the week. We should get a better idea of how Camden Yards is playing by the end of next weekend. The Rays are away from the Trop all week.

The Cubs, Dodgers and Rangers play just five games, with the Rangers on the road for the quintet.

As always, this page will be updated late Sunday night.

Week of May 2 - 8

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ62433888598109105911009899
2ATL725349393123100941001009899
3BAL7167011312310598100120104106105
4BOS6246079931249998999810099
5CHC5235088106100889171899291
6CHW615158910084102107979610098
7CIN707431131129210595117105101103
8CLE6156010798849810391989999
9COL6153310910711396103113100103102
10DET624241041111011021039799100100
11HOU7347011011482102105112104106105
12KC62424100102991019896989798
13LAA7163410397145101106112104106105
14LAD5322398106969510379929795
15MIA7253481849499101100979898
16MIL61533105981029695101989697
17MIN7253410611212410193124105102104
18NYM81744106111113109103124109107108
19NYY6243311411098102102105101101101
20OAK61533919494979886959595
21PHI6156012212613010694101106102104
22PIT6330610811488971031019710099
23SD624429093881039786979596
24SF62442778579939880919392
25SEA73443991051009710010199101100
26STL725167177899910399959796
27TB72507889510910210099999999
28TEX523051201148110610173979496
29TOR72534108104104939511199100100
30WSH6330612210999104106106102102102

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ@Lopez R@Rogers L@Hernandez R @Kuhl R@Freeland L@Marquez R
ATL@Bassitt R@Carrasco R/Peterson L@Megill R @Lauer L@Burnes R@Woodruff R
BAL@Ryan R@Winder R@Bundy R@Archer R@Hernandez R@Lynch L@Greinke R
BOS @Sandoval L@Ohtani R@Syndergaard R@Velasquez R@Keuchel L@Cease R
CHC @Kopech R@Giolito R @Anderson L@Kershaw L@Buehler R
CHW@Lorenzen R@Leiter R@Smyly L @Eovaldi R@Pivetta R@Wacha R
CIN @Woodruff R@Peralta R@Houser R@Thompson R@Brubaker R/Keller R@Wilson R
CLE @Clevinger R@Snell L@Berrios R@Gausman R@Stripling R@Manoah R
COL @Fedde R@Corbin L@Sanchez R@Kelly R@Davies R@Gallen R
DET @Wilson R@Quintana L@Urquidy R@Garcia R@Valdez L@Odorizzi R
HOU@Gonzales L@Flexen R@Brash R@Alexander L@Brieske R@Rodriguez L@Pineda R
KC@Matz L@Hudson R@Wainwright R @Lyles R@Wells R@Zimmermann L
LAA@Cease R@Wacha R@Houck R@Hill L@Adon R@Gray. R@Fedde R
LAD @Rodon L@Wood L @Hendricks R@Steele L@Stroman R
MIA@Gallen R@Castellanos R@Bumgarner L@Darvish R@Manaea L@Musgrove R@Clevinger R
MIL @Gutierrez R@Mahle R@Greene R@Elder R@Fried L@Morton R
MIN@Wells R@Zimmermann L@Bradish R@Watkins R@Irvin L@Kaprielian R@Jefferies R
NYM@Morton R@Wright R/Ynoa R@Anderson R@Nola R@Gibson R@Eflin R@Suarez L
NYY@Stripling R@Manoah R@Kikuchi L @Howard R@Dunning R@Hearn L
OAK@Rasmussen R@Yarbrough L@Kluber R @Paddack R@Gray R@Ryan R
PHI @Otto R@Perez L@Walker R@Scherzer R@Bassitt R@Carrasco R
PIT @Pineda R@Skubal L @Lodolo L@Sanmartin L/Hoffman@Gutierrez R
SD @Plesac R@Quantrill R@Luzardo L@Alcantara R@Lopez R@Rogers L
SEA@Odorizzi R@Javier R@Verlander R@McClanahan L@Fleming L@Rasmussen R@Yarbrough L
SF @Gonsolin R@Urias L@Mikolas R@Hicks R@Matz L@Hudson R
STL@Greinke R@Keller R@Bubic L@Webb R@Cobb R@Junis R@Rodon L
TB@Jefferies R@Blackburn R@Montas R@Ray L@Gilbert R@Gonzales L@Flexen R
TEX @Suarez L@Wheeler R @Cole R@Severino R@Montgomery L
TOR@Montgomery L@Taillon R@Cortes Jr. L@Civale R@Bieber R@McKenzie R@Plesac R
WSH @Marquez R@Gomber L@Senzatela R@Suarez L@Lorenzen R@Sandoval L

