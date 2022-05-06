MLB Picks Today: Best MLB Bets - Expert Picks for Friday, May 6

This article is part of our MLB Betting series.

Previous article 4-6 +1.13

Season 38-36 +15.73

Even with several games not having odds posted tonight, I like(d) a lot of games on this slate.

UNTIL ALL THE BAD WEATHER STARTED CANCELING GAMES.

Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox 7:10 pm EDT

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Vince Velasquez

There is a significant difference in starting pitching in this game which has me looking at the Red Sox but their offense has been so bad so the F5 option is the best one. The money line opened -125 and is up to -177 in favor of the Red Sox.

Both teams have struggled on offense with the Red Sox 25th in runs and the White Sox 27th in runs. Add in how good Eovaldi has been and I think we get another inflated total on a Red Sox game.

I have stayed away on strikeout props Eovaldi has gone over 5.5 strikeouts in four out of five starts.

MLB Best Bet #1 for Red Sox-White Sox – Eovaldi over 5.5 strikeouts for 1.18 RW buck (FanDuel -118)

MLB Best Bet #2 for Red Sox-White Sox: Under 8.5 runs for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +110)

MLB Best Bet #3 for Red Sox-White Sox – Red Sox -0.5 runs F5 for 1.28 RW buck (FanDuel -128)

Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros 8:10 pm EDT

Beau Brieske vs. Luis Garcia

Both teams have been under plays all year as their offenses have underperformed expectations. The lines have still not been adjusted so we take the under 8 when it probably should be 7.5 or even as low as 7. The Tigers and Astros have a combined record of 33/50 games going under.

MLB Best Bet for Tigers-Astros: Under 8 runs for 1 RW buck (FanDuel +102)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners 9:40 pm EDT

Josh Fleming vs. Logan Gilbert

I have been on the Gilbert train most of the year, and the walks in his last two starts do concern me. I like getting Seattle at home as a small favorite as they have been struggling, going 1-8 in their last 9. But they also ran into a brutal hitting park stretch that included Houston (away), Tampa Bay, and Miami.

MLB Best Bet for Mariners-Rays – Mariners -0.5 F5 for 1 RW buck (FanDuel +118)

Miami Marlins vs. San Diego Padres 9:40 pm EDT

Sandy Alcantara vs. Yu Darvish

The Padres are 3-8 to the under in 11 home games, and the Marlins are 3-9 to the under in 12 road games. With two strong starting pitchers and strong trends on the under in both situations, I lean strong on the under even at 6.5 runs.

MLB Best Bet for Marlins-Padres: Under 6.5 runs for 1 RW buck (FanDuel -106)

Tonight's MLB Parlay Pick: Four-Team Parlay

Astros/Tigers u8, Red Sox/White Sox u8.5, Mariners F5, Padres/Marlins u7.5 0.1 RW buck to win 11.15 (FanDuel)