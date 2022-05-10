SXM Highlights: Concerns Over Marcus Semien

This article is part of our SXM Highlights series.

During yesterday's SiriusXM show, Todd "Lord" Zola expressed his concerns over Marcus Semien's early season performance.

#Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien is off to a slow start in 2022. Should you try trading for him in #FantasyBaseball?@Jeff_Erickson & @ToddZola weigh in on @RotoWire! pic.twitter.com/VgftLkIdaA — Fantasy Sports Radio (@SiriusXMFantasy) May 10, 2022

