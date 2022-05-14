RotoWire Partners
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Sense of Humidor

Written by 
Todd Zola 
May 14, 2022

Scoring is up, as it always is as the temperatures increase. Overall, runs are still below levels commensurate with this time of the season. Check out the Twitter thread below for a deeper scientific explanation. In brief, according to Dr. Meredith Wills, the humidors could be responsible for unexpected repercussions. The notion was they would instill uniformity with the ball, but the opposite is occurring. The strings under the cover are expanding or tightening as moisture is added or removed from the ball. This change is not uniform, generating slightly non-spherical ball, as well as pushing up the seams. Both force more drag, hence restrict flight.

As for this week's docket, the Royals, White Sox and Diamondbacks play eight games. Kansas City is home for the octet while the other two clubs are on the road all week.

The Rockies only play six games, but they're all Coors Field affairs.

It will be a quiet week in the Buckeye State as the Guardians and Reds each have five only tilts on the slate.

Please pop back Sunday night for the final rankings.

Week of May 16-22

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ83508100106108909711698102100
2ATL6150695901211079383999396
3BAL734701131231079997109104104104
4BOS716707993125103109112103107105
5CHC716708810694104102118104105105
6CHW8170897908098101126100101101
7CIN5230510810776959975919392
8CLE5145010798779710279949595
9COL61560123119120103100118106105106
10DET62406989785909785919392
11HOU725439710596104104112103104104
12KC8178084801089796111102101102
13LAA6243311310012010292961029699
14LAD7344311611581107106114106105106
15MIA606608075109999990979697
16MIL62460110105999499989810099
17MIN624068585101959696939494
18NYM7254310410699101105118103105104
19NYY7163411611613010097117105104105
20OAK6243310394939910085979697
21PHI6336012212610291969498101100
22PIT633339293929810191969797
23SD62406911008610910887989999
24SF624339197861011051019810099
25SEA725079210210310110510599102101
26STL716079289104105961021009698
27TB6153310110910210310093999999
28TEX72534108109137101100102103103103
29TOR6156010911397100100101101101101
30WSH6240695901011049680979395

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ@Gonsolin R@Anderson L/Pepiot R@Buehler R@Stroman R@Hendricks R@Steele L@Miley L
ATL@Peralta R@Houser R@Burnes R @Rogers L@Hernandez R@Alcantara R
BALSeverino RTaillon RCole RMontgomery LYarbrough LKluber RMcClanahan L
BOSOdorizzi RUrquidy RGarcia RKirby RRay LFlexen RGilbert R
CHCWilson RBrubaker RKeller RGallen RCastellanos RBumgarner LKelly R
CHW@Keller R@Singer R/Heasley R@Greinke R@Hernandez R@Cortes Jr. L@Severino R@Taillon R
CIN @Plesac R@Quantrill R @Ryu L@Manoah R@Kikuchi L
CLE Overton RMahle R Pineda RSkubal LBrieske R
COLWood LCobb RWebb R Carrasco RMegill RWalker R
DET@McClanahan L@Springs L@Rasmussen R @Civale R@Bieber R@McKenzie R
HOU@Whitlock R@Eovaldi R@Pivetta ROtto RPerez LGray RHearn L
KCLambert RCease R/Cueto RVelasquez RKeuchel LBundy RRyan ROber R
LAA@Gray R@Hearn L@Dunning R Blackburn RMontas RLogue L
LADBumgarner LKelly R/Gilbert LDavies R @Suarez L@Nola R@Eflin R
MIASanchez RAdon RGray. R Morton RWright RAnderson R
MILAnderson RStrider RFried L Fedde RCorbin LSanchez R
MIN@Logue L@Kaprielian R@Jefferies R @Lynch L@Keller R@Heasley R
NYMMikolas RMatz LHicks RHudson R@Marquez R@Gomber L@Senzatela R
NYY@Bradish R@Watkins R@Lyles R@Zimmermann LKopech RGiolito RCease R
OAKArcher RWinder RGray R @Lorenzen R@Sandoval L@Diaz L
PHI Snell LGore LClevinger RUrias LJackson RGonsolin R
PIT@Miley L@Thompson R@Smyly L Wainwright RMikolas RMatz L
SD @Eflin R@Wheeler R@Gibson R@Rodon L@DeSclafani R@Wood L
SEA@Kikuchi L@Berrios R@Gausman R@Hill L@Houck R@Whitlock R@Eovaldi R
SF@Senzatela R@Kuhl R@Freeland L Darvish RManaea LMusgrove R
STL@Megill R@Walker R@Scherzer R@Bassitt R@Thompson R@Quintana L@Wilson R
TBFaedo RBrieske RRodriguez L @Wells R@Bradish R@Watkins R
TEXSyndergaard RDetmers LOhtani R@Valdez L@Javier R@Verlander R@Odorizzi R
TORFlexen RGilbert RGonzales L Castillo RGreene ROverton R
WSH@Alcantara R@Luzardo L@Lopez R @Lauer L@Woodruff R@Peralta R

