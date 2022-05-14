Weekly Hitter Rankings: Sense of Humidor

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Scoring is up, as it always is as the temperatures increase. Overall, runs are still below levels commensurate with this time of the season. Check out the Twitter thread below for a deeper scientific explanation. In brief, according to Dr. Meredith Wills, the humidors could be responsible for unexpected repercussions. The notion was they would instill uniformity with the ball, but the opposite is occurring. The strings under the cover are expanding or tightening as moisture is added or removed from the ball. This change is not uniform, generating slightly non-spherical ball, as well as pushing up the seams. Both force more drag, hence restrict flight.

🧵 Based on what we've seen of the new dead ball and its response to humidity, I suspect the changes MLB implemented in its "concern for improving consistency" may have led to the least consistent ball the game has ever seen. 1/https://t.co/JrAOxmqwtf pic.twitter.com/dgG2qKNiDg — Dr. Meredith Wills (@Bbl_Astrophyscs) May 10, 2022

As for this week's docket, the Royals, White Sox and Diamondbacks play eight games. Kansas City is home for the octet while the other two clubs are on the road all week.

The Rockies only play six games, but they're all Coors Field affairs.

It will be a quiet week in the Buckeye State as the Guardians and Reds each have five only tilts on the slate.

Please pop back Sunday night for the final rankings.

Week of May 16-22

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)