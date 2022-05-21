Weekly Hitter Rankings: Playing the Platoons

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The Braves, Reds, Twins and Nationals play seven at home this week, with Washington drawing the softest starting pitching including being slated to face four southpaws. The Reds also face a quartet of starting southpaws.

The Yankees and Athletics are also ticketed to face four lefties. Offense is picking up, but it still is beneficial to squeeze out every possible edge. Everyone uses number of games played, but the astute fantasy manager also leverages platoons.

The Orioles, Guardians, Rockies, Dodgers, Brewers and Phillies have a full seven on the road, though Baltimore's seventh game is part of a Saturday twinbill in Fenway Park.

The White Sox and Marlins each have a pair of of days, with the Pale Hose staying in the Windy City while the Fish leave South Beach.

Please check back Sunday night for the weekly update.

Week of May 23 - 29

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors

SB - Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs - Runs scoring index