Weekly Hitter Rankings: Playing the Platoons

May 21, 2022

The Braves, Reds, Twins and Nationals play seven at home this week, with Washington drawing the softest starting pitching including being slated to face four southpaws. The Reds also face a quartet of starting southpaws.

The Yankees and Athletics are also ticketed to face four lefties. Offense is picking up, but it still is beneficial to squeeze out every possible edge. Everyone uses number of games played, but the astute fantasy manager also leverages platoons.

The Orioles, Guardians, Rockies, Dodgers, Brewers and Phillies have a full seven on the road, though Baltimore's seventh game is part of a Saturday twinbill in Fenway Park.

The White Sox and Marlins each have a pair of of days, with the Pale Hose staying in the Windy City while the Fish leave South Beach.

Please check back Sunday night for the weekly update.

Week of May 23 - 29

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ615609595104899792949796
2ATL71670999093110104110106103105
3BAL71607969997105104104101100101
4BOS72

4BOS7254398991139995117102101102
5CHC606061181141039698100989898
6CHW532501231077910210880989999
7CIN7437011611811296102115104107106
8CLE7250710010999102102107100101101
9COL71607105100108101102128103103103
10DET70743941021039393112989999
11HOU61533101107769710193959897
12KC606069696103989794959595
13LAA62460120981139910096102100101
14LAD7160710210410799107124101105103
15MIA53205959282949469898989
16MIL734078885939599102959796
17MIN72570969710397105117102105104
18NYM6063374859311110884989898
19NYY7433410110011099100110101102102
20OAK74343889499103103103101102102
21PHI7250795931361049610310299101
22PIT6243388859210410793989999
23SD6246081911011049790999798
24SF62433889698979995969797
25SEA615609199104999785979797
26STL6066094811031029283989396
27TB6246088951081059680999698
28TEX633069793125999391979496
29TOR61506111928910110090979596
30WSH74370112115108100104125106108107

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZGreinke RSinger R Pepiot RGonsolin RAnderson LBuehler R
ATLWheeler RGibson RSuarez LNola RHernandez RAlcantara RLopez R
BAL@Cole R@Montgomery L@Schmidt R @Whitlock R@Eovaldi R/ Winckowski R@Pivetta R
BOS @Cease R@Giolito R@Keuchel LBradish RWatkins R/Lyles RZimmermann L
CHC@Gutierrez R@Mahle R@Castillo R@Greene R @Kopech R@Cueto R
CHW Pivetta RHill LWacha R Miley LSmyly L
CINSmyly LStroman RHendricks RSteele LRodon LWood LCobb R
CLE@Garcia R@Valdez L@Javier R@Faedo R@Wentz L@Brieske R@Manning R
COL@Brubaker R@Keller R@Thompson R@Corbin L@Sanchez R@Adon R@Gray. R
DET@Archer R@Bundy R@Gray RBieber RMcKenzie RPlesac RQuantrill R
HOUPlesac RQuantrill RCivale R @Flexen R@Gilbert R@Gonzales L
KC@Davies R@Gallen R @Ryan R@Ober R@Archer R@Bundy R
LAA Dunning ROtto RRyu LManoah RKikuchi LBerrios R
LAD@Adon R@Gray. R@Fedde R@Castellanos R@Bumgarner L@Kelly R@Davies R
MIA @McClanahan L@Rasmussen R @Anderson R@Davidson L@Fried L
MIL@Snell L@Darvish R@Manaea L@Hudson R@Wainwright R@Matz L@Mikolas R
MINBrieske RPeralta RSkubal LLynch LKeller RHeasley RGreinke R
NYM@Cobb R@Webb R@Junis R Eflin RWheeler RGibson R
NYYLyles RZimmermann LWells R@Yarbrough L@Springs L@Kluber R@McClanahan L
OAK@Gonzales L@Kirby R@Ray LPerez LGray RHearn LDunning R
PHI@Davidson L@Fried L@Morton R@Wright R@Carrasco R@Williams R@Walker R
PITKuhl RFreeland LFeltner R @Musgrove R@Clevinger R@Snell L
SDHouser RBurnes RLauer L Quintana LWilson RBrubaker R
SEAKaprielian RLogue LBlackburn R Verlander RUrquidy RGarcia R
SFPeterson LBassitt RPena R @Minor L@Overton R@Mahle R
STLBerrios RGausman R Woodruff RPeralta RHouser RBurnes R
TB Lopez RRogers LCortes Jr. LTaillon RSeverino RCole R
TEX @Syndergaard R@Detmers L@Montas R@Irvin L@Kaprielian R@Logue L
TOR@Mikolas R@Hicks R @Ohtani R@Silseth R@Lorenzen R@Sandoval L
WSHAnderson LBuehler RUrias LMarquez RGomber LKuhl RFreeland L

