About RotoWire's New Navigation

As some of you may have noticed, our navigation has been updated to reflect a new direction RotoWire is taking. With more users visiting our site on mobile devices, we wanted to align with those trends and make it easier for all users to find exactly what they're looking for.

The biggest change has been the removal of the sub navigation. While we recognize the benefits of this system, it was becoming unwieldly and in some cases, overwhelming for users. We've consolidated a lot of the links into a more uniform manner but if you're a user that still wants visibility on all the available pages, you can visit the bottom link on most navigation sections ("All MLB Pages," for example, which we call 'Portal' pages.) such as this one: https://www.rotowire.com/baseball/portal.php

Another noticeable change is that we've completely removed the hover function on desktop so users can navigate without being overwhelmed. This was a constant complaint we received from both users and our own team.

The one other noteworthy change is the addition of the Featured section. This is meant to contain our most popular pages depending on the sport and hopefully accommodates many of our users' general navigation paths.

We've tested out the new design on most browsers and devices, but there could be some that cause problems. Please let us know if you encounter any issues.

Lastly, we want to hear your feedback. Do you like it? Too confusing? Did you find a bug? What could we do to make it even better? We want to hear your thoughts, so please respond in the comments below.

