Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
MLB Betting
About RotoWire's New Navigation

About RotoWire's New Navigation

Written by 
Peter Schoenke 
Published on June 4, 2025
Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball

As some of you may have noticed, our navigation has been updated to reflect a new direction RotoWire is taking. With more users visiting our site on mobile devices, we wanted to align with those trends and make it easier for all users to find exactly what they're looking for.

The biggest change has been the removal of the sub navigation. While we recognize the benefits of this system, it was becoming unwieldly and in some cases, overwhelming for users. We've consolidated a lot of the links into a more uniform manner but if you're a user that still wants visibility on all the available pages, you can visit the bottom link on most navigation sections ("All MLB Pages," for example, which we call 'Portal' pages.) such as this one: https://www.rotowire.com/baseball/portal.php

Another noticeable change is that we've completely removed the hover function on desktop so users can navigate without being overwhelmed. This was a constant complaint we received from both users and our own team.

The one other noteworthy change is the addition of the Featured section. This is meant to contain our most popular pages depending on the sport and hopefully accommodates many of our users' general navigation paths.

We've tested out the new design on most browsers and devices, but there could be some that cause problems. Please let us know if you encounter any issues.

Lastly, we want to hear your feedback. Do you like it? Too confusing? Did you find a bug? What could we do to make it even better? We want to hear your thoughts, so please respond in the comments below.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.
Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Peter Schoenke
Peter Schoenke
Peter Schoenke is the president and co-founder of RotoWire.com. He's been elected to the hall of fame for both the Fantasy Sports Trade Association and Fantasy Sports Writers Association and also won the Best Fantasy Baseball Article on the Internet in 2005 from the FSWA. He roots for for the Minnesota Twins, Vikings and T-Wolves.
Twins vs A's MLB Picks and Same Game Parlay
Twins vs A's MLB Picks and Same Game Parlay
Best MLB Props Today: MLB Props and Parlays for Wednesday, June 4
Best MLB Props Today: MLB Props and Parlays for Wednesday, June 4
MLB's Unluckiest Hitters Bound for Positive Regression
MLB's Unluckiest Hitters Bound for Positive Regression
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Wednesday, June 4
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Wednesday, June 4
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, June 4
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, June 4
Top MLB Betting Picks for June 3: Expert Predictions and Best Bets
Top MLB Betting Picks for June 3: Expert Predictions and Best Bets