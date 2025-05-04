Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Major League Baseball has a day-heavy slate on Sunday, which is obviously quite typical. We'll be focusing on the games with a 4:05 p.m. ET first pitch or later, giving you plenty of time to settle in and make your wagers. The Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET features the red-hot LA Dodgers and the ice-cold Atlanta Braves. Let's get started.

Sunday, May 4

Tigers vs Angels: Expert Betting Tips and Analysis

The Tigers (21-13) were tripped up by the Angels (13-19) in Saturday's game. Don't look for it to happen again.

The pitching matchup is squarely in the favor of the visitors, as RHP Reese Olson is a strikeout machine. He is 3-2 with a 3.55 ERA and 1.24 WHIP, while recording 32 strikeouts across just 33 IP. That's bad news for a Halos team that has struck out 306 times across just 32 games, or an average of 9.56 times per game. The 25-year-old Olson should be able to rack up of punchouts in the series finale.

The Angels counter with RHP Jack Kochanowicz. The 6-foot-7 right-hander has lost four consecutive starts, although it's been a lack of run support that has done him in. He has quality starts in each of his past two outings at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates April 23, and on the road against the Seattle Mariners April 29. He has had a problem with the long ball, though, surrendering six homers across just 32 1/3 IP, and he has issued three or more walks in three of his past five outings.

As long as you can get in on the Tigers at -170 or lower, that's good. Saturday's game should be a cautionary tale why it's never good to bet heavy favorites, as it spoiled the night for chalk eaters. And, if you can get Under 9, which is still offered at a few shops, go for it. Olson won't allow much, and Kochanowicz has been surprisingly effective lately. We'll also go high on Olson's strikeout total.

Tigers ML (-165 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Under 9 (-120 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Reese Olson - Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-140 at BetMGM)

Mets vs Cardinals: Doubleheader Betting Insights

The Mets (22-11) and the Cardinals (14-19) meet in Game 2 of a doubleheader at 6:15 p.m. ET at Busch Stadium.

The Cards were probably praying for rain Saturday, as that's the only way they could avoid losing to the Mets. St. Louis has dropped each of the past nine meetings with New York since April 28, 2024, including 9-3 in the series opener. The Mets also swept a four-game set April 17-20 at CitiField, outscoring the Cardinals 19-9.

Cardinals RHP Andre Pallante is scheduled to throw in Game 2. He allowed four earned runs and seven hits in a loss to the Mets on April 17 in his first try against them.

Mets RHP Tylor Megill had a quality start last time out in Washington April 27, his first of the season, so he is looking to build upon that start. He did serve up a homer in that no-decision against the Nationals, but that is the only one he has surrendered this season across 31 IP. He has managed 39 strikeouts, too.

Behind Megill, the Mets are a good play in the nightcap, although we should see a fairly low-scoring game.

Mets ML (-142 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 7.5 Goals (+100 at ESPN Bet Sportsbook)

Dodgers vs Braves: Sunday Night Baseball Showdown

The Dodgers (23-10) and Braves (14-18) hook up on Sunday Night Baseball at 7 p.m. ET at Truist Park in suburban Atlanta. We get a matchup of RHP Dustin May and RHP Bryce Elder, and the winds will be blowing out, too. It's a recipe for an Over result.

The Dodgers are going to be sad, as this is the last time they'll see the Braves this season. L.A. is a perfect 5-0 against Atlanta this season, outscoring the Braves 27-11 so far. The Over has cashed in two of the past three meetings, including Elder's first start against them at Dodger Stadium on April 2.

In that April 2 start, Elder coughed up three runs, three hits and two walks with two homers allowed in just four frames in a no-decision. L.A. edged Atlanta 6-5 as the Over connected.

At home, Elder has been slightly better, but overall he has a 5.33 ERA with six homers allowed and 10 walks through just 27 IP in five outings with a 1.41 WHIP. The winds will be blowing out 9-12 MPH to left field, too, which could affect both Elder and May.

For the moneyline, you have to roll with the Dodgers, who have owned the Braves this season. It's a surprisingly decent price on that, too. And, let's back to the Over, especially if you can get a flat 9, rather than 9.5.

Dodgers ML (-135 at ESPN Bet Sportsbook)

Over 9 Runs (-120 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Best MLB Parlays Today

6-Leg MLB Super Parlay (+2760 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Tigers ML (-166) at Angels

Under 8.5 (-102) - Tigers at Angels

Under 7.5 (-105) - Mets at Cardinals - Game 2

Mets ML (-142) at Cardinals - Game 2

Dodgers ML (-144) at Braves

Over 9 (-122) - Dodgers at Braves

3-Leg MLB Sides Parlay (+362 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Tigers ML (-166) at Angels

Mets ML (-142) at Cardinals - Game 2

Dodgers ML (-144) at Braves

3-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+603 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 8.5 (-102) - Tigers at Angels

Under 7.5 (-105) - Mets at Cardinals - Game 2

Over 9 (-122) - Dodgers at Braves

