Best MLB Bets Today: Expert Picks for Saturday, May 10

Major League Baseball has plenty of exciting action, as always, on a Saturday. We'll cast an eye to the evening slate of games, hunting for values, so you can put together some strong parlay opportunities to start building that bankroll for the summer. Let's get started.

MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Saturday, May 10

Phillies vs Guardians: Expert Betting Tips and Analysis

The Phillies (22-16) look to rebound after a 6-0 loss to the Guardians (23-15) in the interleague series opener at Progressive Field on Friday night.

Philadelphia turns to LHP Ranger Suarez looking to snap the Phils back into the win column. Cleveland has managed a 2-4 mark in six tries against left-handed starting pitchers this season.

Suarez was roughed up for seven earned runs, seven hits and two walks in 3 2/3 IP in a no-decision against the Arizona Diamondbacks last Sunday in his season debut. He missed the first month of the season due to a stiff lower back.

Cleveland rolls out RHP Tanner Bibee, who would have been the Opening Day starter if not for a bout with food poisoning. The 26-year-old has won his past two decisions, last losing April 17 in Baltimore. On the road, he has struggled mightily, but at home, Bibee is money. He is 1-0 with a 1.53 ERA with a .213 opponent batting average across 17 2/3 IP in three starts in The Land.

Let's back the Guardians straight up behind the red-hot Bibee at home, which is a tremendous value at plus-money. Bet that straight up for a solid play. And, we'll lean low despite Suarez's struggles in the first start last weekend. The winds are blowing from third base to first base, so it will be rather neutral.

Guardians ML (+106 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 8 (-115 at Fanatics Sportsbook)

Red Sox vs Royals: Saturday Betting Insights

The Red Sox (20-20) look to rebound after falling in a low-scoring game against the Royals (24-16) on Friday night at Kauffman Stadium.

Kansas City edged Boston 2-1 in a low-scoring series opener, as we didn't see a single run in the first nine innings. In 12 innings, the Royals got the job done 2-1 as the Under (9) was never threatened. It would be nice if all bets were so easy.

The Red Sox are just 3-6 in the past nine games, while cashing low at a 3-1 clip in the past four outings, while going 6-2 across the previous eight contests.

Boston turns to RHP Garrett Crochet, who is an absolute innings-eater. He is fifth in the majors with 49 IP through eight starts. He has a sparkling 2.02 ERA, which is seventh in the majors, while posting 56 strikeouts with a 1.06 WHIP. The punchouts help him rank eighth in the league, too.

Red Sox ML (+100 at ESPN Bet Sportsbook)

Under 7.5 Goals (-130 at ESPN Bet Sportsbook)

Blue Jays vs Mariners: Pacific Northwest Showdown

The Blue Jays and Mariners meet for the fifth time in six matchups this season. Toronto doubled up Seattle 6-3 in the series opener on Friday night behind RHP Kevin Gausman as a moderate underdog (+125) as the Over (7.5) cashed.

These teams met in Toronto, with the Mariners taking two of three April 18-20. That lone win came behind RHP Bowden Francis, who takes the hill for the visitors on Saturday night.

Francis is 2-5 with a 5.66 ERA and 1.37 WHIP, and the 29-year-old is 0-3 with a 4.60 ERA with a .283 opponent batting average. While those numbers might scream Mariners ML play, one of his two victories came in a quality start against the Mariners on April 18. He allowed just one solo home run, five hits and one walk in six innings in the 3-1 victory as the Under cashed.

Toronto has won back-to-back games, going for three or more runs in nine straight games since April 30. The Over has hit in six in a row, while allowing three or more runs in each of the past seven contests.

Seattle is 8-3 across the past 11 outings, and the Over has cashed at a 4-1 clip in the past five games, while going 10-2 in the past 12 contests.

While the previous matchup went in favor of Francis, we had a low-scoring result, let's go the opposite way based on recent trends for both teams. Back Seattle, and back the Over at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners ML (-124 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 8 Runs (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Best MLB Parlays Today

6-Leg MLB Super Parlay (+3757 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Guardians ML (+106) vs. Phillies

Under 7.5 (+100) - Guardians vs. Phillies

Under 7 (-104) - Red Sox at Royals

Red Sox ML (-102) at Royals

Mariners ML (-124) vs. Blue Jays

Over 8 (-110) - Mariners vs. Blue Jays

3-Leg MLB Sides Parlay (+636 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Guardians ML (+106) vs. Phillies

Red Sox ML (-102) at Royals

Mariners ML (-124) vs. Blue Jays

3-Leg MLB Totals Parlay (+648 at FanDuel Sportsbook)