The Red Sox have won the World Series twice in the past 10 years. Can they win the American League and get back to the World Series in 2023?

You can bet on the Boston Red Sox odds to win the American League in 2023 and other AL Championship odds at a variety of Massachusetts sportsbooks. Read on to find out why Boston could be the team to bet on this year and where to get the best odds for the Boston Red Sox to win the American League in 2023.

Best Boston Red Sox Odds To Win The American League In 2023

The Red Sox finished last in the AL East at 78-84 last season, missing the playoffs for the third time in the last four seasons. Coming off that disappointing 2022 campaign, Boston is considered a long shot to make it to the World Series in 2023. The Boston Red Sox odds to win the American League in 2023 are +3500 at BetMGM, which means a winning $20 bet would pay out an additional $700.

Massachusetts betting apps are set to go live in March of 2023, at which point eligible Bay Staters who are at least 21 years old will be able to use our Massachusetts sports betting promotions, which include a first bet offer up to $1,000 with BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. FanDuel Sportsbook is tied with BetMGM for the highest potential payout on the Boston Red Sox odds to win the American League in 2023 at +3500, but you can also bet on Boston at other Massachusetts betting apps, such as DraftKings Sportsbook (+3000) or PointsBet (+2500).

Why Boston Red Sox Can Win The American League In 2023

This is a great time to buy low on the Red Sox. Boston wasn't looking so hot after last-place finishes in the AL East in 2012, 2015 and 2020, but the Red Sox bounced back to make the playoffs in 2013, 2016 and 2021. In 2013, Boston went all the way, winning the American League en route to a World Series title.

The Boston Red Sox odds to win the American League in 2023 currently rank among the five longest odds across the 15 teams comprising the AL, even though Boston has been one of the most successful American League teams over the past decade and has one of the highest payrolls in MLB. As such, the Red Sox have the ability to make splashy signings, such as the 11-year extension they handed third baseman Rafael Devers, who has proven capable of performing at the level of an MVP candidate.

Other Contenders' Odds To Win The American League In 2023

At +3500 on BetMGM and FanDuel Sportsbook, the Boston Red Sox odds to win the American League in 2023 offer unparalleled value, but you can bet on other contenders for a chance at a smaller but still substantial payout.

The only team that has won the American League more often than Boston over the past decade is Houston, as the Astros have made the World Series four times since 2017. Houston has +300 odds to win the American League in 2023 at all three of BetMGM, DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook. Between an elite pitching staff and an experienced roster willing to cheat to win, the Astros have all the tools to compete for another AL crown this season.

The other top contender to win the AL in 2023 comes from Boston's division. The Yankees have +340 odds to win the American League on DraftKings Sportsbook. While the fellow AL East powerhouse hasn't been to the World Series since 2009, New York has come close plenty of times, making the playoffs in each of the past six seasons.