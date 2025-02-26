College Baseball Futures: Best Futures Bets This Week

This article is part of our College Baseball Picks series.

College Baseball Picks: Future Wednesday Market Updates

You may have missed last Wednesday's inaugural article in my new "Future Wednesday" series for 2025. I touched on taking the UNC Tarheels at the grossly egregious 25/1 misprice to win the College World Series. And surprise, surprise, in less than a week you can't find better than 15/1 anywhere.

To be honest, I didn't think it would get cut that hard that fast. College Baseball markets have certainly been much quicker to react these last two seasons than ever before. In 2023, Wake Forest was on a war path all season, and it took DraftKings almost three months to move them from about 25/1 to 10/1. Anyway, enough of memory lane.

What I would like to do with this new article series is rotate different futures to give you guys and gals each week... unless there's something egregious I feel I need to share.

This week let's talk some updates on the Golden Spikes odds, which luckily Caesar's finally joined the party for 2025. FanDuel was in it last year, but not this year (weak). So, it's only Caesar's and BetRivers out with this market.

Golden Spikes Award Futures

In all honesty, there's not a ton of plays out there to make for this award at the moment. A lot of the players out to hot starts are dudes who are most likely going to regress or fizzle out, or underclassmen who will probably have a hard time winning.

Nevertheless, how you stay ahead in this award is by viewing how the freshman and draft ineligible sophomores are doing so you can clock them for when they're in their draft years. Looking at Alabama's SS Justin Lebron, who should easily be a top-10 pick next season.

I already laid the formula out for you in my preseason article. With that said, let's look at the players who I think are the best candidates with the best prices.

Golden Spikes Bets To Consider

Nolan Schubart, Oklahoma State (+2000 @ Caesars)

Yup. Schubart for some reason drifted from 15/1 to 20/1 on Caesars from last week. It's not a huge move, but definitely has some value on it. 15/1 or less on the lefty Adonis is where his number should be until he proves otherwise. The OK State slugger has "quietly" been off to a great start in 2025.

His .455 average, 1.146 OPS, nine RBI, and seven runs through two weeks is setting the table for the monster season I envisioned him having when I gave him out as one of my key three Golden Spikes bets in the preseason article. Sure, I would have liked him to tally a couple of taters to this point, but this kid may have the most raw power in the country, so I'm not worried about it. The power will come for him, especially at the launch pad he plays at in Stillwater. What I really like so far is his approach. He's not trying to kill the ball and is delivering smooth crisp line drive swings.

Additionally, the average is usually the most important thing for a hitter in this award (something I also mentioned in that article). In fact, since 2016, the lowest batting average of any hitter-only-player that won this award (excluding Louisville two-way player Brendan McKay) was 2022 Ivan Melendez with his .387 average, who at the time set the BBCOR era home run record with 32.

It's usually important to start out the season with a high average because usually every player goes through a little slump or slide here and there. And it's hard to make it climb if it starts out low. The point is I believe Nolan Schubart is in for a big season in a draft year where he should no doubt be a first-rounder. We've been given a gift of a bad price on one of the best players in the country, so let's capitalize on it.

Henry Ford, Virginia (+6000 @ Caesars)

Another preseason player of mine in that key three was indeed UVA slugger, Henry Ford. Ford was hammered down to 15/1 as well. Unfortunately, he's been off to a brutal start like almost every other Virginia batter in that lineup. Preseason, I spoke about UVA as a team I had in my "Tier 1" and loved to have a legit chance at winning the CWS primarily because the offense could end up being the best in the nation.

Sure, the Cavs have been sluggish to start the season, but to overreact that egregiously after two weeks and drop Ford from virtually 15/1 to 60/1!? Just wild behavior. Yes, Ford is only batting .286 with a .657 OPS, one RBI, three runs, and ding dongs. But I believe in him and this team in 2025. And at some point - likely sooner than later - this guy is going to heat up and it'll be like when Mount Vesuvius erupted.

The big selling point though is that +6000 number where players with a less than 1% chance have to win the Golden Spikes are located. By the way, Bet Rivers only moved him back to 25/1 for reference. Ford is reasonably one of the best 10-12 players in this college draft class. If you missed out on buying him before the season started, now is your chance to take a position on Ford while he has an insane discount.

Jace LaViolette, Texas A&M (+750 @Caesars)

I went on several podcasts last year and talked about how I believe Texas A&M's star CF Jace Laviolette should be the top pick in 2025. The college Matt Olson is not only the best player in this summer's draft by a mile, but the best player in the country. The problem was he opened the season at 5/1 or less at both books and was not bettable. As great of a player as he is, there's no way I was taking that price.

Although the Aggies haven't really wowed yet offensively, it's coming very soon. Though the brutal loss of star 3B Gavin Grahovac for the year is a major blow, this offense is one of the few that would be able to overcome something like this. Grahovac, a likely top five pick in 2026, suffered a shoulder injury. That's why you go out into the transfer portal and pick up the Ivy League's all time home run king in Wyatt Henseler from UPenn and stud Gavin Kash from Texas Tech, among others.

Jace is a freak whose bat will help carry this team to glory in June. After a rough second weekend against Cal Poly, he only sits at a .211 average with three homers, a 1.181 OPS, eight RBI's, and seven runs coming into a Tuesday night midweek matchup against Texas State. Like Ford, the blow up for Lava Boy should be right around the corner. And the price drift compared to his favorite status on Bet Rivers 3/1 number leaves a decent sized gap.

I understand if the number is too short for you to bet on, but I would advise keeping a close eye on him over the next couple of weeks. If he continues to struggle and that number touches 10/1, then take a piece.

Golden Spikes Risers

The below is just a check in on some of the players who I believe boosted their status the most thus far. Two of them have numbers I wouldn't touch at the moment, but it's a good reference point for the award.

Max Belyeu, Texas (+700 @ Caesars)

There aren't too many players in college baseball off to better starts than my guy, Max Belyeu. One of my preseason favorite bets and key three member, the Texas slugger opened at 15/1 on Bet Rivers, where I hammered it. Caesars had him at 12/1. After the first week, Caesars had him at 10/1, where I hit him again. And Bet Rivers had him at 8/1. With this continuing dominance, Belyeu dropped to a now 7/1 on Caesars (second favorite behind FSU's star SP Jamie Arnold) and Bet Rivers has him at 4/1 (second favorite behind Laviolette).

It looks like if you didn't bet it, at least for now, you missed the boat. It's too early to start chasing a 7/1 on a player who doesn't have the national spotlight star power of a Jace Laviolette. Though, I've said he is one of the top players in the game and is a first rounder this summer. Coming into the Horns midweek game against Incarnate Word, Belyeu was sporting a .522 average with two homers, a 1.520 OPS, seven RBI's, and eight runs. Obviously the average is off to a scintillating start, and he was able to notch a couple of Jimmy Jacks in week one.

Even a loaded Texas offense, Belyeu is "The Guy." There will be plenty of chances to continue producing at a high level for the lefty slugger. The Longhorns were a team I gave out as a preseason Omaha pick, so there will be a lot of helium on this group all year long. But it's worth noting how one of the early favorites was doing to begin his 2025 campaign.

Aiva Arquette, Oregon State (+1000 @ Caesars)

Not many players picked up more steam in this market over the weekend than the Oregon State shortstop. The Washington transfer has more than fit in for his new team, he's excelling on all fronts. Arquette was in the 30/1 range before the season started and has been slashed to 10/1 on Caesars and 8/1 on Bet Rivers. Considering the limits on both books in this market are fairly low, there had to have been a decent amount of people who took a position.

At the moment, I would say Arquette is the biggest threat to my portfolio. As a draft eligible SS with a lot of hype coming into the year, he was already drawing a top 10 draft status for 2025. If he continues mashing at this rate, it may get into the top five. As the Beavers biggest offensive threat, Arquette is batting .440 with three homers, a 1.439 OPS, 10 RBI's, and eight runs.

After a 48-run avalanche on opening weekend, Oregon State sleep-walked their way through a brutal offensive showing last weekend in the Round Rock classic with some legit teams, only scoring 15 runs in three games. Their lineup, at the least first five hitters, is good. Overall, it should be fine as the season goes on. Like most of these teams, the production should increase to a level that reflects their obvious talent.

I will say I do expect some regression from Arquette as the season progresses. Of course, I don't expect him to hit close to .440 this season, but I'm saying as a player that hit .325 with 14 homers and a .959 OPS at Washington last year, I'd be very surprised if he jumped that average more than 50 points and homer total more than 13 even in a much better offense. Should that be the case, we'd be looking at a .375 average with 27 homers, which is a magnificent season, but unlikely a Golden Spikes one, unless the rest of the big players in the field all collapse. While every season is different, Travis Bazzana hit .407 with 28 homers and a 1.479 OPS last year and didn't win. Of course he had to contend with Charlie Condon putting up one of the best college seasons ever. Maybe I'm wrong about that, maybe not, but at this point chasing the ultra-aggressive steam after week two is not something I'm interested in.

Brandon Compton, Arizona State (+2000 @ Caesars)

This name should ring a bell for you if you read my preseason conference article. Arizona State was my pick to win the Big 12 regular season title. And of course, you can't talk about the Sun Devils without mentioning their best player, Brandon Compton.

Update On Compton: Caesars just redropped their Golden Spikes list and he's 75/1, but I could only put 13 dollars on it. Still nice to get a huge misprice https://t.co/jbTWUyfVks pic.twitter.com/CMYrgmkOo9 — Johnny Venezia (@_JohnnyVTV) February 20, 2025

Compton was a play I gave out after week one on a couple of different podcasts and on my Twitter. Originally, I requested Bet Rivers to actually add him to the field, hoping for a 50/1 or better after an insane opening weekend. They put him at 30/1, only for Caesars to come out five days later with a DISRESPECTFUL 75/1 number. I advised everybody to take a piece while the getting was still good.

Well, 75/1 on Caesars became 20/1 over the weekend. A true shame is they only let me bet $13 dollars on him at 75/1. Bet Rivers though still has him at 30/1. ASU is a real dark horse for me this year to make Omaha if their bullpen can get it under control, but they're led by an offense that is a legit wagon. A lineup that could very well be a top 10 unit in most categories by the end of the year put up 33 runs on Ohio State opening weekend and 28 on Oral Roberts last weekend.

At the forefront of this wagon is Compton, who is out to a roaring start. His .421 average, two homers, 1.512 OPS, 10 RBI's, 12 runs, and four stolen bases have been so impressive. But what really makes me - and Barry Bonds - smile is the amount of times he walks! Already 13 on the season, Oral Roberts was AFRAID TO DEATH to pitch to him over the weekend.

They walked him eight times, four of which came Sunday alone. Because he has so much talent and protection around him, teams can't do that all season without paying the price. His .618 on base percentage, in addition to being awesome, is also hilarious.

There's some real juice here with Compton this season. On a team that could win 45 games and potentially host a regional in June, this team can draw a lot of hype and helium in a more national spotlight. For that to happen, Compton will likely have to produce at a high level. The fact that you can still get 30/1 right now is wild. Out of all three players on this list, this is the one where you should be getting in.

