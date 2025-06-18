This article is part of our College Baseball Picks series.

CWS Picks Today: LSU vs Arkansas College World Series Semifinals

And then there were four. The College World Series has entered the semifinals, where the 2-0 teams in Coastal Carolina and LSU have to win just one more time to advance to the finals. This is where things usually get interesting because a lot of pressure is on the 2-0 team to get that first game to avoid a winner-take-all. I lived through that one myself when I had to sweat my massive Wake Forest ticket in 2023, which they blew to LSU in this same scenario.

This is where LSU and Coastal don't want to mess around. Will they be able to march on?

LSU vs Arkansas Odds

Arkansas Razorbacks (-130)

LSU Tigers (+100)

Total 10.5

Most of us knew it was eventually going to be this matchup in the elimination game. It would have been a shock if there had been a different look. We got a good one to decide who will represent the right side of the bracket in 2025.

The pitching matchups haven't been confirmed yet, but I would think Anthony Eyanson is available for the Tigers after throwing only about 45 pitches on Monday against UCLA. Because the weather delay cut his start short, Casan Evans picked up the slate on Tuesday's resumption. So Evans and Kade Anderson seem unlikely to throw Wednesday. Eyanson seems likely to go at least a few innings. Chances are guys like Zac Cowan, Chase Shores, William Schmidt, and Jaden Noot are all available as well out of the pen.

I haven't seen anything confirmed, so it's really more of an educated guess based on what I've seen. If it is indeed Eyanson, I like the matchup. He's had an amazing third-year leap with his 2.92 ERA and 143 K/35 BB ratio in 101.2 IP. Ant-Man actually went six-shutty with 11 K's against the Hogs in mid-May. The Hogs' lineup overall hasn't been impressive thus far in Omaha, but that doesn't mean you can take them lightly. There are a lot of weapons in this offense from top to bottom, and they all love to swing with over-exaggerated uppercuts. Eyanson will need to the tippy top of the zone with the mid-90's heater, then tunnel the breaking ball six inches off the bottom of the zone. Use their over-aggressive approach against them.

Arkansas' Pitching Plan

Arkansas burned Zach Root to get here and Gage Wood, so they're out. Gabe Gaeckle was great against LSU in relief on Saturday (6 IP, 10 K's), so he may be available. Landon Beidelschies is somebody I would think has a shot to throw as well. Otherwise, the Hogs could be doing some mixing and matching.

The good thing for them is the fact that they have a bullpen that's littered with talented arms, so they feel confident with whoever takes the hill. I apologize for not narrowing down the pitching duel, but I haven't heard anything definitive.

The LSU offense has woken up with production from 1-9 in the order. They have been putting the ball in play and collecting huge hits with runners and with two outs. With Jay Johnson changing the lineup so much, we may see a repeat of Monday's where it was Derek Curiel back at the top with Ethan Frey two, Monster Milam third, and Bear Jones batting fifth behind Jake Brown. In any case, Arkansas pitching has big swing and miss stuff, so the move for LSU is to continue putting bat to ball and not trying to kill it.

All season, I've been talking about LSU to win the CWS. I expected them to have to get past Arkansas as well. I think the roster and postseason success have given them the advantage in this situation, so I don't understand why they're an underdog tonight. Give me the Tigers.

Pick: LSU ML +100 (DK)