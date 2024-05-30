Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox MLB Best Bets & Player Props, May 30

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets & Player Props for Thursday, May 30

There are eight games scheduled to be played across baseball Thursday, four of which have early start times. Let's focus our attention on the four evening games and highlight some of the top props to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 18-14 (+0.70 units)

Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox Best Bets

Jack Flaherty, who has a 3.84 ERA and a 2.98 FIP over 10 starts, will make this start for the Tigers. One of the keys to his success has been improved command. He has just a 3.7 percent walk rate to go along with his 33.3 percent strikeout rate. Hitters have also had a difficult time making quality contact against him, leaving Flaherty to allow just a 33.3 percent hard-hit rate.

With Flaherty pitching so well, he has logged at least six innings in nine of his 10 starts this season. The Tigers just played a doubleheader versus the Pirates on Wednesday, so they would likely love for Flaherty to pitch deep into this game. Our first wager for this game will be to take Flaherty to hit the over on his outs recorded prop.

The second wager to focus on for this game is the under for combined hits, runs and RBI for Vaughn Grissom. He has been dreadful, batting .149 with a .375 OPS. In the 20 games that he has played, he has hit the under on this prop 15 times. Combine his struggles with how well Flaherty is pitching and he is in line to finish with another disappointing night at the plate.

MLB Picks for Tigers at Red Sox

Jack Flaherty over 17.5 outs recorded (-150) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

Vaughn Grissom under 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-130) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets Best Bets

Zac Gallen continues to churn out excellent stat lines. Across his first 10 starts this year, he has a 3.12 ERA that is supported by a 3.23 FIP. He has only allowed 0.9 HR/9, while posting a 1.13 WHIP. With his ability to keep hitters off base, he has logged at least six innings in each of his last four starts.

Gallen has a favorable opportunity to log at least six innings again when he faces the Mets. Their lineup has not been good, posting the ninth-worst OPS in baseball. They also have the worst home OPS in baseball at .604. To complicate matters for them, they could be without Pete Alonso, who was hit in the hand Wednesday. There is a bit of juice that comes with the over for Gallen's outs-recorded prop, but it's worth paying it.

MLB Picks for Diamondbacks at Mets

Zac Gallen over 17.5 outs recorded (-155) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

MLB Best Bets Today Recap