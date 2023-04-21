MLB DFS
Erik on DraftKings: DFS Picks for Friday's MLB Slate

Erik Halterman 
This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Erik Halterman joins DraftKings' The Sweat to discuss Friday's 12-game DFS slate. Erik is starting his lineup with pitcher Aaron Nola, or maybe a cheaper Tyler Mahle of the Twins.

Erik Halterman is the Features Editor for RotoWire. He also co-hosts RotoWire Fantasy Baseball on SiriusXM's MLB Network Radio.
