Erik on DraftKings: MLB Best Bets for Thursday, July 20th (Video)

Written by 
Erik Halterman 
July 20, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Erik Halterman joins DraftKingsThe Sweat to discuss his best bets for Thursday's slate of games. Easy E is a fan of the Padres today, especially Fernando Tatis and Juan Soto.


PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Erik Halterman is the Features Editor for RotoWire. He also co-hosts RotoWire Fantasy Baseball on SiriusXM's MLB Network Radio.
