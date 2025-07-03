It's no secret that football is king in this country, but there's something about baseball that feels especially "American." For starters, it's the only major sport that runs during the Fourth of July, and both home runs and our independence are typically celebrated using fireworks. On a deeper level, baseball has long been a driving force for moving the United States forward. It helped keep morale up during times of war and in the aftermath of 9/11, and Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in MLB is considered one of the most important chapters of the Civil Rights Movement. In short, America would likely be a very different place if baseball weren't around to play a key part in our culture, and I'm glad that's not a reality we have to live with (especially since that would mean I wouldn't be able to write these articles every week).

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

It's no secret that football is king in this country, but there's something about baseball that feels especially "American." For starters, it's the only major sport that runs during the Fourth of July, and both home runs and our independence are typically celebrated using fireworks. On a deeper level, baseball has long been a driving force for moving the United States forward. It helped keep morale up during times of war and in the aftermath of 9/11, and Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in MLB is considered one of the most important chapters of the Civil Rights Movement. In short, America would likely be a very different place if baseball weren't around to play a key part in our culture, and I'm glad that's not a reality we have to live with (especially since that would mean I wouldn't be able to write these articles every week).

Happy Fourth, everyone!

The number in parentheses represents the player's rostership rate in Yahoo leagues.

Starting Pitcher

Brandon Walter, Houston Astros (19%)

Walter has looked fairly promising through five starts this season. He owns a 3.34 ERA and 1.04 WHIP through 29.2 frames, both of which are heavily inflated by an ugly seven-run outing he endured against the Angels on June 21. He does a great job limiting hard contact and keeping balls on the ground, and his 30:2 K:BB is off the charts. The 28-year-old southpaw has been bitten by the long ball a bit this year, but overall, he looks to be worth an investment, especially as he makes his next start Thursday against the Rockies. FAAB: $4

Dietrich Enns, Detroit Tigers (4%)

Enns' return to the big leagues after a four-year absence went about as well as he could've hoped, as he gave up just one hit and two walks in five innings of shutout ball while collecting four strikeouts and coming away with the win. His impressive outing has officially bought him another start with the Tigers against Washington on Thursday, and Sawyer Gipson-Long's (neck) recent move to the IL means Enns has a good shot at sticking around for the near future. FAAB: $1

Dean Kremer, Baltimore Orioles (20%)

Kremer's first two starts of June weren't great, as he gave up nine runs over 12.1 innings. However, he's bounced back nicely since then, giving up just two runs in 17.2 frames while collecting 17 punch-outs and two wins over his last three outings. His hot stretch has allowed his ERA to drop from 4.99 to 4.27 – the lowest it's been all season. His recent strikeout rate has been a bit higher than what you might be able to expect from him going forward, but he at least has a bit of upside as a streamer Friday when he matches up against an Atlanta offense that's turned in a .681 OPS over the past two weeks. FAAB: $1

Relief Pitcher

Ronny Henriquez, Miami Marlins (14%)

The Marlins' bullpen situation has been a bit tricky to navigate this year, but it seems Miami has pivoted to using Henriquez as its preferred closer, with Calvin Faucher allowing four runs over his last three appearances. Henriquez's 2.85 ERA on the year through 41 innings makes him one of the club's most reliable relievers, and with a save in each of his last two outings, he's only been earning more trust from his manager. That being said, the Marlins may still bring Faucher back into the ninth-inning mix once he works through his slump, which would diminish both pitchers' opportunities for saves. FAAB: $2

Grant Taylor, Chicago White Sox (10%)

After posting a 1.01 ERA and 0.88 WHIP at Double-A Birmingham, Taylor skipped past Triple-A entirely and grabbed a spot in Chicago's bullpen in mid-June. Nine appearances later, he's already earned a high-leverage role with two saves and four holds. His ERA sits at 4.76 thanks to some late-game heroics from the Dodgers on Wednesday, but his 1.76 FIP paints a much more accurate picture of how well he's performed since arriving in the majors. I imagine the White Sox are going to have significantly fewer save opportunities than other teams over the rest of the season, but it's likely that Taylor will be their go-to option whenever one does come up. FAAB: $2

Gary Sanchez, Baltimore Orioles (19%)

Sanchez spent roughly a month and a half on the injured list due to wrist inflammation, but since his return June 14, he's slashed .327/.383/.636 with five homers, 20 RBI and 12 runs scored across 15 games. Adley Rutschman's oblique injury has allowed Sanchez to see a dramatic rise in playing time, and with no clear end in sight for Rutschman's time on the IL, Sanchez should continue to start regularly at catcher or as Baltimore's designated hitter. FAAB: $2

Carson Kelly, Chicago Cubs (24%)

To say Kelly has been streaky this season would be an understatement. The 30-year-old owned an absurd 1.347 OPS at the end of April before slashing .178/.252/.267 over his next 30 games. However, he now seems to be starting another upswing after going 11-for-27 (.407) with five RBI and three runs scored across his last 10 contests. Miguel Amaya (oblique) is still a ways away from starting up a rehab assignment, so Kelly's role as Chicago's primary catcher should be secure for at least another few weeks. FAAB: $1

First Baseman

Nathaniel Lowe, Washington Nationals (48%)

A prolonged slump at the plate brought down Lowe's OPS from .870 on April 22 to .650 on June 5. The 29-year-old has looked much more like his regular self since then, slashing .270/.327/.506 with five long balls, 18 RBI and 13 runs scored in 98 plate appearances. The fact he's been able to maintain those numbers for nearly a month, along with the fact that he boasts a .779 OPS over his seven-year career, makes me confident that the worst part of Lowe's season is behind him, and fantasy managers can begin to trust him again. FAAB: $3

Second Baseman

Otto Lopez, Miami Marlins (46%)

Lopez went on a nice 10-game hitting streak to finish the month of June, during which he went 17-for-41 with two home runs, 15 RBI, 10 runs scored and a stolen base. As a reward for his hot stretch, the Marlins have begun using Lopez as their three-hole hitter, putting him in a great position to both drive in RBI and come across the plate himself. The 26-year-old also possesses great speed, which will surely come in handy for fantasy managers looking to pick up a few extra steals. FAAB: $4

Third Baseman

Zach McKinstry, Detroit Tigers (43%)

McKinstry has only continued to mash since we last checked in on him three weeks ago, as he's slashed .345/.356/.527 with two homers, six RBI and nine runs scored across his last 16 games. His meteoric rise has given him an .817 OPS on the year, which is more than 200 points higher than the .614 OPS he logged in 118 games with the Tigers last season. Between his defensive versatility and Kerry Carpenter's (hamstring) recent move to the injured list, McKinstry shouldn't have much trouble sticking in the starting nine, though he likely will continue to be restricted to hitting in the bottom half of the lineup. FAAB: $2

Caleb Durbin, Milwaukee Brewers (16%)

Durbin gets a nod for a second consecutive week after going 6-for-13 with two runs scored over his last five games, giving him a .375 batting average and a .929 OPS since his remarkable turnaround began June 12. It's worth mentioning that the Brewers brought up Anthony Seigler from Triple-A on Wednesday to take some of the workload off Durbin at third base, but I find it hard to believe the team is going to take the bat out of Durbin's hands regularly just as he's getting comfortable in the majors. FAAB: $2

Shortstop

Trevor Story, Boston Red Sox (37%)

Story's season has been filled with ups and downs thus far, and after going 15-for-42 with two homers, nine RBI and seven runs over his last 11 games, it feels safe to say the 32-year-old is currently enjoying one of his "ups." The Red Sox are also slated to face the Nationals and Rockies this upcoming week, both of whom own an ERA north of 5.00 on the year, so Story should have plenty of opportunities to remain hot as we approach the All-Star break. FAAB: $1

Outfielder

Kyle Stowers, Miami Marlins (45%)

He's at it again. As you may recall, a power surge from Stowers in early May allowed his OPS to climb as high as .958 through May 23. A 24-game stretch of batting .160 brought down his OPS to .797, but he's now hit safely in nine consecutive games, slugging five homers in the process. Batting fifth in the Marlins' lineup should enable the 27-year-old to continue plating runs (he has 11 RBI during his hitting streak), though he may grab a seat on the bench whenever Miami runs into a left-handed starter. FAAB: $3

Ramon Laureano, Baltimore Orioles (17%)

Speaking of reserve outfielders turning into regular starters, Laureano has impressed over the past few weeks, most recently going 13-for-32 (.406) with a home run, five RBI and 12 runs scored over his last eight games. His .868 OPS would be a career high if the season were to end today, making him a top candidate to be traded away to a contender before the end of the month, which would almost certainly mean an improved situation for fantasy purposes. FAAB: $2

Isaac Collins, Milwaukee Brewers (3%)

Collins began the season as Milwaukee's reserve outfielder thanks to Blake Perkins' fractured shin, but he has been wielding one of the hottest bats in all of baseball for the past month. Since the start of June, Collins has slashed .328/.443/.594 while belting four home runs, driving in 13 RBI and scoring 16 runs himself over 23 games. With Garrett Mitchell out for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery, Collins' chances of remaining with the Brewers all season have significantly improved, and his hot streak may allow him to remain the team's primary left fielder after Perkins is healthy. FAAB: $1

Check out where all the players on your fantasy baseball team fit into RotoWire's MLB Cheat Sheet!