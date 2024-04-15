Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Good News for Twins

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

Carlos Correa

The Twins shortstop hit the injured list with a muscle-related injury but a change in diagnosis will likely reduce the subsequent time lost. Correa made an early exit Friday with what was described as right side tightness. He was then shifted to the IL with the injury being described as a right oblique strain. However, further testing revealed the injury was not to the obliques but instead a low-grade intercostal strain.

Multiple groups of muscles make up the intercostals. These multiple pairings are located on either side of the rib cage, between each individual rib. If you are a barbecue fan, the meat you eat when you order a slab of ribs is the intercostals. The intercostals work collectively to help move the chest wall, particularly when breathing in and out. Strains here are relatively common, especially after an individual has been sick with a cough. This is worth mentioning as Correa did report battling illness over the last few days that he believes contributed to the tightness in the area.

Fortunately, recovery from an intercostal strain often occurs significantly quicker than recovery from a strain to one of the more dynamic oblique muscles. Furthermore, the Twins have had success treating these types of injuries. Last season Joey Gallo suffered a mild intercostal strain but spent just 11 days on the IL. There is no reason to think Correa can't follow a similar trajectory and be ready to return when first eligible. In the meantime, Willi Castro will continue to start at shortstop for Minnesota.

Check Swings

Alex Bregman: The Astros third baseman missed three straight games with an undisclosed illness though he was able to participate in baseball activities on Sunday. He remains day-to-day and should be on track for a return in the early part of this week.

Walker Buehler: The Dodgers' pitcher was unable to complete his most recent rehab start but, thankfully, the premature exit was not due to his surgically repaired elbow. Buehler was hit on the right hand by a comebacker while pitching for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga and was unable to finish the game. The injury is just a contusion but may alter his timeline since he did not complete his outing. He remains on track to pitch his next rehab start, likely with Triple-A Oklahoma City, and will be reevaluated after the appearance. Luckily, it appears this is just a minor setback, and he should be back with the Dodgers by the end of the month.

Bobby Miller: Miller was placed on the 15-day IL over the weekend with right shoulder inflammation. While the team has downplayed the severity of the injury, I would be more confident if they had revealed what exactly is causing the inflammation. Inflammation is a symptom that can present with a myriad of injuries, ranging from mild impingement to a significant strain. We know he will miss at least two weeks, but I wouldn't be shocked if he misses more than the minimum.

Yoan Moncada: The White Sox infielder will miss substantial time with a high-grade adductor strain. The adductors are a group of muscles more commonly known as the groin. Moderate to high degree strains of the groin are complex issues that require a lot of rest and treatment, though surgery isn't being considered at this point. He has already hit the 60-day IL with the team planning for a post All-Star break return.

Salvador Perez: The veteran catcher is off to a hot start this season, hitting .339 with four homeruns and 15 RBI. However, he was removed from the game on Sunday after a collision at home plate with Mets outfielder Starling Marte. He walked off the field in visible pain and with a noticeable limp, and the team later described the injury as a left hip and groin issue. Manager Matt Quatraro said they believe it is a strain, though Perez will undergo additional testing Monday. Perez does have a lengthy history of injuries, but the majority of his issues have been upper extremity injuries, specifically his elbow and thumb. Hopefully the injury is mild and he is able to return quickly. Look for an update late Monday or early Tuesday.

Jordan Romano: The Blue Jays are expected to welcome back Romano this week after he missed the start of the season with right elbow inflammation. While Romano completed his rehab assignment without any issues, those rostering Chad Green and Yimi Garcia would be wise to hold onto the relievers for the immediate future. Romano's injury ledger isn't exactly pristine, with him having previously battled neuritis (nerve inflammation) in the area as well as lower back inflammation. Romano should be utilized as normal, but understand he carries an elevated degree of risk moving forward.

Spencer Strider: The Braves ace underwent surgery to address the torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his pitching elbow. The procedure included an InternalBrace augmentation, a technique that is gaining popularity but hasn't drastically altered the recovery timeline for the elbow. He remains out for the season, with his recovery likely extending into next season.

Framber Valdez: Valdez's situation reminds me lot of Bobby Miller's though Valdez's inflammation is in his elbow, not his shoulder. The inflammation appears to be improving with rehab (and likely medication) though the root of the issue remains the biggest concern moving forward. He is slated to throw on Tuesday and there is hope he can return when first eligible next week. However, risk of recurrence will linger and he should be managed accordingly.

Christian Yelich: The former MVP is nursing a lower back injury and could be headed to the IL. Yelich reported tightness in the area on Friday and did not play in either game over the weekend. The exact nature of the injury has not been revealed, but tightness is often associated with a muscle-related issue. Yelich does have a history of back issues, making two separate trips to the IL during the 2021 season for a lower back strain. He missed 19 days followed by 14 days back then and could be facing another multiweek absence. Those invested here should begin making alternative plans for the week ahead.