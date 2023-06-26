Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Judge Progressing

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

Instead of getting lost in a debate about colloquial terms, focus more on what Judge is doing on the field or how he is progressing through treatment. If you opt to take that approach, things seems a bit less daunting. While he remains without an exact return date, Judge did report experiencing "a breakthrough" in recovery following his second PRP injection in the area and has begun some limited weight-bearing exercises. The next step in rehab will begin light on-field activities like throwing and

Things got a little confusing in the Bronx when Judge revealed he's been dealing with torn ligament in his injured right big toe and not a sprain. The moment I saw the headline I immediately thought of my fellow injury analyst and one time Rotowire contributor Will Carroll . For years Will and I have desperately tried to help people understand that a sprain is a tear, they just happen in varying degrees. Will is so passionate about the topic that an article he wrote breaking down the specifics remains pinned on his Twitter profile. Despite our multiple efforts, athletes regularly use the terms incorrectly, creating unnecessary added drama for their respective injuries. It is most likely Judge simply meant he is dealing with a ruptured ligament in his big toe, meaning his sprain is a complete tear of the connective tissue. In my opinion, this doesn't drastically change what we already know given the treatments utilized and the lack of a definitive timeline.

Aaron Judge

Gio Urshela

It appears Urshela is likely to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a fractured left pelvis. The Angels infielder was attempting to beat out a grounder when he took an awkward step and collapsed. Testing on the injury site revealed the fracture.

The bony pelvis is the area of the body comprising lower bones of the spines, the sacrum and coccyx, and the two hip bones. Each hip bone is made up of three separate bones, the ilium, ischium and pubis. These three bones are fused together and help form the acetabulum, the socket for the ball-and-socket joint of the hip. The design of the pelvis allows it to absorb weight from the upper body while also distributing weight to the lower extremities during activity. It also serves as an anchor point for numerous muscles.

In sports, fractures of the pelvis often happen when the attached muscle pulls away a piece of bone in a type of fracture known as an avulsion fracture. However, Urshela's injury has not been described in this manner. It is likely he is dealing with a "simple" pelvic ring fracture or even a fracture of the acetabulum. If the acetabulum is involved, the integrity of the labrum and the overall stability of the hip joint will be closely monitored. However, it sounds like Urshela will not require surgery, suggesting the break is isolated and nondisplaced.

Urshela's absence has been further complicated with Anthony Rendon also hitting the injured list. Rendon was hit by a pitch June 15 and ultimately diagnosed with a wrist contusion. The team was clearly worried about their infield depth, orchestrating trades for veterans Eduardo Escobar and Mike Moustakas. Escobar will likely replace Luis Rengifo at third until Rendon's return.

Check Swings

Shane McClanahan: The Rays left-hander was removed from his Thursday start with mid-back tightness. McClanahan has been here before, missing 10 days in 2021 with what was also described as back tightness. Fortunately, he seems to be doing better and was able to throw from flat ground on Saturday and throw limited bullpen work on Sunday. The Rays will push back his next start and feel the added rest will allow him to take the mound on Friday for the first game in a series against the Mariners.

Bryan Reynolds: The Pirates placed Reynolds on the 10-day IL after initially expressing optimism that he would not miss an extended amount of time. Reynolds is dealing with inflammation in his lower back, though the nature of the inflammation (muscles, disc, etc.) remains unclear. Reynolds has previously managed an oblique strain but does not have a history of back issues. Hopefully the problem is mild, and he will back in action when first eligible in early July.

Carlos Rodon: Judge isn't the only Yankee making progress in rehab. Rodon has completed two rehab starts with Double-A Somerset, including a Sunday appearance in which he threw four scoreless innings. Rodon is dealing with a chronic back injury that required a cortisone injection in early May. A July 5 return seems probable, but Rodon will require routine maintenance upon his return and will remain a risky fantasy investment.

Marcus Stroman: Stroman's appearance across the pond was limited after the Cubs right-hander developed a blister on his right index finger. A routine issue for pitchers, blisters generally develop in areas of high friction. Chaffing from a nearby finger or the seams of the baseball irritates the skin, causing fluid to build up between the upper layers of skin. Blisters can be extremely painful and susceptible to infection, often resulting in missed time. To further complicate the issue, MLB rules prohibit a pitcher from taking the mound with athletic tape or Band-Aids on their hands or fingers, making it even harder for the area to heal without rest. The Cubs expect Stroman to be available for his next scheduled start, but consider him day-to-day for now.

Chris Taylor: The Dodgers placed Taylor on the 10-day IL with a bone contusion in his right knee. The team was hopeful he could return to action without a stint on the IL, but the injury proved more difficult. Manager Dave Roberts admitted the team felt Taylor was "compensating" for the still healing injury, and a prolonged bit of rest could prove beneficial. The loss of Taylor will be offset by the return of Max Muncy who is slated to return Tuesday. Muncy has not played since suffering a strained left hamstring just over two weeks ago. Muncy will carry the normal elevated degree of risk that comes with player's returning from a hamstring strain but should be utilized as normal.