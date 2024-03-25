Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Play Ball!

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

The Orioles right-hander will start the year on the injured list after he was diagnosed with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his throwing elbow. He received a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection and opted to put off Tommy John surgery for the time being. He has made considerable progress in recovery and is hoping to return prior to the All-Star break.

[Baseball] reminds of us of all that once was good and it could be again. – Terence Mann

Unfortunately, it feels a little different this year as one of those friends died unexpectedly earlier this year. Luke was a dear friend and a MASSIVE baseball fan. He had just dipped his toes in writing about fantasy baseball and had a real talent that is now gone way too early. Our group just did our first draft without him, and his absence was palpable. But as I start to cover baseball again, I find myself thinking fondly of my friend and the time we spent in numerous baseball stadiums across the country. These memories stir up another movie quote, this time from Field of Dreams.

Last season I kicked off my coverage revealing that every spring my friends and I revel in a new MLB season by sending around a random quote from the movie Liar Liar.

"BASEBALL STUFF!"

It's good to be back.

Kyle Bradish

Despite the growing optimism, I would tread cautiously here. Bradish will remain a high-risk investment, especially if an underlying contributing factor to the injury, perhaps something in his mechanics, remains unaddressed. The developing scar tissue would allow him to feel better but would not initially have the same biomechanical properties as the initial, or even a reconstructed, ligament. Bradish's timeline remains fluid, making him a high-risk, high-reward fantasy option.

Gerrit Cole

The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner will be out for the first few months of the season and remains a candidate for the 60-day IL. Cole experienced elbow pain throughout the spring and visited multiple specialists to determine the root of the problem. He was ultimately diagnosed with neuritis (nerve inflammation), likely to his ulnar nerve.

The ulnar nerve runs alongside the ulna, one of the two bones of the forearm. It enervates multiple muscles of the forearm and is responsible for sensation in the pinkie and ring fingers. If inflamed, the affected individual could experience pain throughout the forearm and report functional limitation.

The Yankees are hoping rest and treatment will help the nerve calm down and eventually allow Cole to resume a throwing program that would gradually get him back to pitching. Like Bradish, the situation is very fluid and the risk of a more intensive treatment plan (i.e., surgery) will linger. Stash Cole if you can, but don't expect him to be the anchor of your fantasy pitching staff.

Nick Lodolo

You never like to see an injury from the previous season carryover into a new year, but Lodolo is dealing with just that. After missing a large of the 2023 season with a stress reaction in his left tibia, the Reds lefty continues to manage pain and soreness in the area.

The tibia is better known as the shinbone and is the bone most vulnerable to stress-induced injuries. The term stress reaction is used to note stress-induced bone trauma generally marked by inflammation. Stress reactions are not true breaks but are often a precursor to a stress fracture. Usually, these types of injuries improve with rest, as the amount of stress applied to the area is reduced. The injured athlete can then gradually ramp up his activity to ensure the bone can withstand the new stress.

Lodolo has resumed pitching and has an April 10 target for his return. The risk of recurrence will remain, but he does appear to be trending in the right direction.

Corey Seager

The Rangers spent the offseason celebrating the franchise's first World Series title. However, I was still surprised to see Seager undergo surgery in late January for a sports hernia. The decision to go under the knife was not surprising, but the timing seemed odd even after champagne showers and parades.

The term sports hernia is a bit antiquated and has become a catchall for any injury to the abdominal and groin area. Often a "sports hernia" occurs when the repetitive stresses placed on the midsection are transferred and diverted into the groin and abdominal muscles. Over time, micro-tears in a muscle or multiple muscles can develop. If the resulting damage impacts the abdominal wall and inguinal canal, an actual abdominal hernia can occur. However, in most sports hernia cases, an actual protrusion will not be present. Given the variability, there has been a shift in terminology, with these types of injuries often referred to as core muscle injuries.

Conservative treatment is often utilized initially, with surgery the final option. It seems likely Seager attempted to rehab the issue but failed to make enough progress by a specific deadline. Surgery was then performed, giving the shortstop enough time to recuperate before the start of the year. Most core muscle surgeries are accompanied by a six- to eight-week window with the arthroscopic procedure carrying a relatively high success rate.

Seager appears to have progressed nicely, and the Rangers expect him to be in the lineup to start the season. The injury may have created an opportunity for fantasy owners who were able to snag the two-time World Series MVP at a discounted rate. He may see routine days off in the early portions of the season, but he remains a top-tier fantasy option.

Check Swings

Sonny Gray: The 34-year-old will have his Cardinals debut delayed by a right hamstring strain. He will begin the year on the IL but is expected to return when first eligible. He has resumed throwing and will make another rehab appearance on Thursday. Gray should be okay moving forward, but it is worth noting he has a history of hamstring strains dating back to 2022.

Eduardo Rodriguez: The Arizona left-hander will begin the season on the IL after suffering a strained left latissimus dorsi (lat). The lat is an expansive muscle running along the lower back while anchoring to the spine and ribs. It eventually attaches to the arm and shoulder at the humerus and scapula (shoulder blade). The muscle is active in multiple shoulder motions while also contributing to several motions of the spine. Lat strains are common in pitchers, especially in the spring. I'm not overly concerned at this point, but he will start the year on the IL without a definitive timeline.

Justin Steele: Steele was fortunate to escape with nothing but a contusion after being struck by a comebacker late last week. The Cubs did not describe the injury as a bone contusion, suggesting his issue is more of a soft tissue bruise. Chicago manager Craig Counsell believes Steele will be ready to pitch in Opening Day against the Rangers. I'm happy to hear he avoided any serious injury, but I'll be keeping a close eye on Steele's workload in his first start. Contusions on or around the knee can be slow to heal and difficult to manage, largely in part to the biomechanics of the joint.

Jordan Romano: Elbow inflammation will force Romano to begin the year on the IL. The Blue Jays are wisely slow playing his recovery and expect him back quickly. Romano said the inflammation discovered earlier in camp is gone and that he is simply working his way back into his normal form. With setup man Erik Swanson out with forearm tightness, the Jays will turn to a committee of Yimi Garcia, Chad Green and Tim Mayza to close out games to start the year.