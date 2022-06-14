Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Prolonged Absense for Woodruff

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

There are two types of Raynaud's, primary or secondary. Primary Raynaud's is the more common of the two and usually resolves without any true intervention. Secondary Raynaud's is bit more complex and is often the result of an underlying medical condition, especially autoimmune disorders like lupus.

Woodruff is dealing with numbness in the middle three fingers of his throwing hand after developing a condition known as Raynaud's Syndrome. Despite the reported numbness, Raynaud's involves the blood vessels of the body and not the nerves of the peripheral nervous system. Those bothered by Raynaud's report numbness or tingling in the fingers as well as a cold sensation. They may also report their fingers turning white or taking on a waxy looking appearance. These signs and symptoms all occur when the arteries of the hand become narrow as the result of a phenomenon known as vasospasm. Once the arteries narrow, the symptoms begin to manifest, especially if the hands and fingers are exposed to cold temperatures.

Brandon Woodruff

It sounds like the Brewers put Woodruff through an assortment of medical tests to determine if his numbness was linked to any significant inherent issue. Nothing seems to be uncovered and he has begun treatment, including medication. Woodruff should be able to return to action once his symptoms subside but when that will happen remains to be seen. I'm guessing he misses at least one more week and I wouldn't be shocked if this stretches into the end of June.

Check Swings

Ozzie Albies: Albies was a late edition to the column after the second baseman fractured his left foot in Monday's win over the Nationals. Specifics regarding the break are still limited at this point but it seems likely he suffered a fractured metatarsal. Surgery could be needed if the break is in a specific location or if the bones shifted upon breaking. Look for him to miss multiple weeks.

Tim Anderson: Anderson will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. He has missed Chicago's last 13 games with a strained right groin. The team's initial timeline had him out three weeks, a date he could still make if he returns early next week. Monitor his progress with the Knights for the next few days to get a better idea of his overall status. If he can return by next week, look for the White Sox to limit his activity on the basepath in his first few games back.

Walker Buehler: The Dodgers will be without Buehler's services for a considerable amount of time after an MRI revealed a flexor strain in his throwing elbow. On the plus side, it doesn't sound like the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) was involved and surgery is not currently considered an option. He will not throw for six-to-eight weeks, meaning his absence is likely to extend into 10-to-12 weeks following a gradual build up.

Nathan Eovaldi: After it was believed Eovaldi would be able to pitch through an undisclosed hip injury, the Boston starter was placed on the injured list with lower back inflammation. It seems likely the two injuries are linked but it remains unclear what is causing the pain and inflammation. The move was backdated, meaning he could return as early as June 24 but that seems a tad optimistic. Kutter Crawford was added to the active roster in Eovaldi's spot and pitched well on Sunday. He managed to strike out seven and only allowed one hit but did struggle with his control a bit, as evident by his four walks in his five innings pitched.

Wander Franco: Wander Watch continues. The Rays shortstop has not played since straining his quadriceps muscle on May 30. Fortunately, he is making progress and is slated to begin agility work at the start of the week. If he can complete these tasks without any setbacks, look for Franco to begin baseball-related activities by the end of the week. The team has not stated if he will be sent on a rehab assignment as the final step in his return-to-play protocol, but that seems like a plausible plan. Remain patient and keep your fingers crossed that he could return before July.

Jonathan India: Like Anderson, India is slated to begin a minor league rehab assignment this week if hopes of returning from a lower extremity strain. India's injury was to his hamstring, not his groin, but the Reds are targeting a June 17 return. Any sort of setback while with Triple-A Louisville would derail those plans but it sounds like fantasy managers can expect him back in the near future.

Michael Kopech: The White Sox right-hander made an early exit in his most recent start after reporting pain and soreness in his right knee. An MRI failed to uncover any structural damage though the report of fluid on the joint suggests an underlying problem. He will go through his normal routine in hopes of pitching on Sunday against the Astros, but he may be forced to miss a start should the symptoms linger. Consider him day-to-day for now.

Royce Lewis: The Twins prospect will once again see the start of his career delayed by a significant knee injury. Lewis suffered a partial tear of the ACL in his right knee, the same ACL that he previously tore in February of 2021. Athletes that suffer an ACL are at a higher risk of a secondary tear and it is often the leg opposite the initial injury that is injured. However there have been plenty of examples of same side re-tears in professional sports including NBA players Jabari Parker and Michael Redd and NFL quarterback Carson Palmer. Lewis will once again undergo a reconstruction but should be back in eight-to-10 months. Determining if there a biomechanical flaw that contributed to Lewis' two injuries could help reduce the odds of another injury down the road.

Stephen Strasburg: The 33-year-old pitcher is back on the IL after his return from surgery to address thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) last just one start. The reason for his latest IL stint remains unclear though the team said Strasburg experienced discomfort following his standard bullpen session. More details should emerge soon, but Strasburg remains an unreliable fantasy option regardless of the final diagnosis.

Seiya Suzuki: Last week I expressed confidence that Suzuki was nearing a return. Sadly, his injured finger did not cooperate as he continues to battle lingering swelling in the joint. The Cubs halted his activity with a bat and will force him to rest for five straight days before resuming his rehab. Check back in over the weekend to see if he has made any progress.