How Does Each MLB Team Perform in June?

The MLB season is flying by, and we've hit our first major milestone of the year with the passage of Memorial Day. The MLB betting calendar will flip to June this weekend, which led us to consider which teams have the best chance to turn things around and which may have a tough stretch ahead using historical data. Specifically, we took a look at each team's record in June since 2015 and then compared it to their overall winning percentage in that span to determine which teams have over- and underperformed the most in June in the last 10 years.
Best MLB Teams in the Month of June (Since 2015)
Rank
Team
Record
Win Percentage
1
Houston Astros
148-93
.614
2
Los Angeles Dodgers
146-96
.603
3
Cleveland Guardians
138-98
.585
4
Atlanta Braves
142-101
.584
5
New York Yankees
137-102
.573
6
Boston Red Sox
138-106
.566
7
San Francisco Giants
129-110
.540
8
Milwaukee Brewers
127-115
.525
9
Texas Rangers
125-115
.521
T-10
Washington Nationals
124-116
.517
T-10
Toronto Blue Jays
125-117
.517
12
Arizona Diamondbacks
122-121
.502
13
Tampa Bay Rays
121-122
.498
14
Seattle Mariners
121-123
.496
15
Chicago Cubs
122-125
.494
16
Miami Marlins
120-124
.492
T-17
San Diego Padres
118-124
.488
T-17
Cincinnati Reds
117-123
.488
T-17
St. Louis Cardinals
117-123
.488
20
Los Angeles Angels
118-126
.484
21
Philadelphia Phillies
114-125
.477
22
Baltimore Orioles
115-127
.475
23
Minnesota Twins
114-131
.465
24
Athletics
111-130
.461
T-25
Chicago White Sox
104-134
.437
T-25
Pittsburgh Pirates
104-134
.437
27
Colorado Rockies
107-140
.433
28
New York Mets
104-137
.432
29
Detroit Tigers
96-140
.407
30
Kansas City Royals
96-142
.403
Teams that Could Surge
Two of the best June performers are from the American League West, in Houston and Texas. Houston has the top overall record in June and its .614 winning percentage is exactly 30 points higher than the team's overall winning percentage in that span.
Texas is a bit further down the list, in ninth, with a .521 winning percentage in June. But that is 44 points better than their overall winning percentage since 2015 – the third-biggest positive gap among all teams and perhaps a trend if you're monitoring wagers as well as MLB betting promos.
Both Houston and Texas are looking for better playoff positioning. The Astros have a wild-card spot in hand but are still 0.5 games behind the Mariners for first place going into games on May 30. Historical data suggests those teams could flip by the time the calendar turns to July. The Rangers are out of a playoff spot entirely, 3.5 games back from a wild-card berth and 4 games behind in the division. This will be a big month for them to get their season back on track.
Atlanta has arguably been among the most disappointing teams in the league through two months, as they sit 5.5 games out of any playoff spot. Braves fans could have some reason for hope of a turnaround, however, as Atlanta has the fourth-best overall win percentage (.584) in June. We saw a huge surge from the Braves as recently as 2023, when they went 21-4 in the month.
A few other teams to keep an eye on this month are the Red Sox and Giants, both of which are vying for a playoff spot in relatively tough divisions. They rank fifth and sixth, respectively, in positive difference between June and overall winning percentage.
Teams that Could Struggle
The teams that could slip in June are perhaps even more compelling. The Mets have the third-worst record in the month since 2015, but the worst difference between June and overall winning percentage with an 84-point gap (.432 in June compared to .516 overall). The National League East is another very competitive division, and that kind of slump in the month could all but put the division out of reach and even put them in danger of being passed by the aforementioned Braves.
Both Central divisions could be in for an interesting month. The Royals, Tigers and Twins are all in the bottom third of the league in win percentage in June in the past decade (KC is last at .403) and they are all jockeying with the Guardians for postseason spots. The Tigers and Royals both have poor overall winning percentages since 2015, but keep in mind that they lose 40 and 48 points off their overall winning percentage in June. If both plummet again, Cleveland could be in for an easy final few months of the season.
The Cubs and Cardinals are in a similar position in the National League. Both are atop the division entering June, but have lost 47 and 51 points off their overall winning percentage in that span. That could open the door for Milwaukee to make a run, as the Brewers have historically performed well in the month.
