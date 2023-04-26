Imminent Arrivals: Top 10 Prospects for Redraft Leagues

This article is part of our Imminent Arrivals series.

It's almost cheating to include Bradley on this list, as he's only in the minors to acclimate to a five-day pitching schedule. He certainly qualifies, however, and he's more than deserving of the top spot based on how he's looked in his three outings with the Rays. With four quality pitches and the ability to throw them for strikes, Bradley has everything you're looking for in a strong starting option, and the Rays should give the 22-year-old plenty of win chances when he's on the bump. Even

With those caveats out of the way, here's a look at the top 10 prospects still in the minors who offer the potential for fantasy contributions in 2023.

A reminder that this list is only players who still maintain rookie eligibility, and also only players who are still in the minors qualify.

With that being said, there remain several top prospects who are still in the minors who have a chance to make a significant impact this season. It happens every season, and 2023 will be no exception.

The 2023 season is well underway, and we've already seen several elite prospects either begin the campaign with their Major League clubs or receive promotions shortly after the start of the year.

The 2023 season is well underway, and we've already seen several elite prospects either begin the campaign with their Major League clubs or receive promotions shortly after the start of the year.

With that being said, there remain several top prospects who are still in the minors who have a chance to make a significant impact this season. It happens every season, and 2023 will be no exception.

A reminder that this list is only players who still maintain rookie eligibility, and also only players who are still in the minors qualify.

With those caveats out of the way, here's a look at the top 10 prospects still in the minors who offer the potential for fantasy contributions in 2023.

1. Taj Bradley, RHP, Tampa Bay Rays

2023 stats that matter: : 2 G, 7 IP, 5.14 ERA, 1 HR allowed, 3 BB, 8 SO for Triple-A Durham; 15.1 IP, 3.52 ERA, 2 HR allowed, 2 BB, 23 SO for Tampa Bay.

It's almost cheating to include Bradley on this list, as he's only in the minors to acclimate to a five-day pitching schedule. He certainly qualifies, however, and he's more than deserving of the top spot based on how he's looked in his three outings with the Rays. With four quality pitches and the ability to throw them for strikes, Bradley has everything you're looking for in a strong starting option, and the Rays should give the 22-year-old plenty of win chances when he's on the bump. Even with Bradley likely down for a couple of weeks at least, he's someone who should be stashed in the overwhelming majority of redraft leagues.

2. Elly De La Cruz, INF, Cincinnati Reds

2023 stats that matter: : 13 AB, .077/.077/.154, 0 HR, 0 SB, 0 BB, 7 SO for Triple-A Louisville.

De La Cruz just returned from a hamstring strain last Thursday, and a 1-for-13 weekend probably wasn't what the infielder was hoping for. It's beyond too small a sample to be concerned about, especially considering this was a player who hit 28 homers and stole 47 bases with a .945 OPS in 2022. The switch-hitting infielder has a chance for plus to plus-plus tools across the board, and once he reaches Cincinnati he should enjoy the friendly confines of Great American Ball Park. There's no guarantee he'll be up anytime soon, but in terms of pure upside, there's no prospect who offers more than De La Cruz at the Triple-A level. He's worth the wait.

3. Brandon Pfaadt, RHP, Arizona Diamondbacks

2023 stats that matter: 4 G, 20.1 IP, 3.54 ERA, 5 HR allowed, 4 BB, 25 SO for Triple-A Reno

Pfaadt was one of the breakout stars of the 2022 campaign after striking out a whopping 218 hitters over 167 innings at the Double-A and Triple-A levels. The right-hander is capable of missing bats with three pitches while also showing a fourth average offering in his arsenal, and his stuff plays up because he consistently hits his spots. It's worth noting that Pfaadt is more about command/deception than elite stuff, so you shouldn't expect the same kind of strikeout totals at the highest level. Still, there's plenty of fantasy relevance in his profile, and he should join the Arizona rotation in the coming weeks.

4. Kyle Manzardo, 1B, Tampa Bay Rays

2023 stats that matter: 63 AB, .270/.361/.571, 5 HR, 0 SB, 5 BB, 12 SO for Triple-A Durham.

Manzardo was spectacular in 2022 with a .327/.426/.617 slash with 22 homers in 93 games while reaching Double-A, and he's off to a strong – if perhaps unspectacular compared to those numbers – start in the International League. The 22-year-old has one of the smoothest swings you'll see at any level with a strong approach at the plate and power that has developed quicker than anyone has anticipated. The Rays have plenty of depth at the highest level, so Manzardo and fantasy managers may have to be patient before he receives a promotion. He could force Tampa Bay's hand, however, and he'll be a necessary addition to rosters whenever they make that call.

5. Colton Cowser, OF, Baltimore Orioles

2023 stats that matter: 76 AB, .289/.407/.474, 3 HR, 2 SB, 14 BB, 22 SO for Triple-A Norfolk

On a team that is loaded with young stars and top prospects, Cowser can be somewhat lost in the shuffle. That's more compliment to names like Gunnar Henderson and Grayson Rodriguez than insult to Cowser, however, as he's an outfielder who has an outstanding approach at the plate, above-average power from the left side and enough speed to believe he'll be a contributor in the stolen-base category. The Orioles are currently giving playing time to hitters like Terrin Vavra and Ryan McKenna. There's no reason to think that Cowser can't be an option – and a pretty good one – before 2023 comes to a close.

6. Tanner Bibee, RHP, Cleveland Guardians

2023 stats that matter: 3 G, 15.1 IP, 1.76 ERA 0 HR, 8 BB, 19 SO for Triple-A Columbus.

Before you ask, it's pronounced Buy-bee. The right-hander's walk total is inflated by a rare off night where he walked five against Triple-A Toledo on April 19, and he normally pounds the strike zone with four pitches that all will get plus grades at times. Bibee doesn't have elite swing-and-miss stuff, but his ability to throw his arsenal for strikes competes with any pitching prospect in Triple-A. He should be making starts for the Guardians sooner rather than later, even with the depth of arms Cleveland has in its system.

7. Sal Frelick, OF, Milwaukee Brewers

2023 stats that matter: 56 AB, .232/.317/.321, 0 HR, 4 SB, 6 BB, 6 SO for Triple-A Nashville.

Ranking Frelick was the most difficult proposition of this initial list, and it has nothing to do with his uninspiring numbers above. The outfielder underwent surgery Tuesday to repair the UCL in his left thumb and is expected to be out of action for 6-to-8 weeks. Even knowing that the 2021 first-round pick will miss two months, Frelick belongs on this list. He's an outfielder who doesn't possess anything close to elite power, but he has a chance for a 70-grade hit tool (on the 20-80 scouting scale) with speed that should make him an immediate threat to swipe bases. With Garrett Mitchell likely out for the remainder of 2023, Frelick has a golden opportunity to help the Brewers – and fantasy teams – in the second half of the season.

8. Gavin Stone, RHP, Los Angeles Dodgers

2023 stats that matter: 5 G, 19.2 IP, 5.49 ERA, 3 HR allowed, 10 BB, 19 SO for Triple-A Oklahoma City

Stone was dominant and maybe the most improved pitching prospect in baseball in 2022, with a miniscule 1.48 ERA over 121.2 innings while reaching Triple-A. So far the right-hander hasn't come close to matching that success, but it's tough to sour on someone this talented over five appearances in the Pacific Coast League. The 24-year-old has a plus-plus change that he can locate for strikes or bury down in the zone, and he can do the same with a strong slider that complements a fastball that touches 98 mph. The Dodgers' rotation has injury concerns, and even if it's healthy, Stone has a chance to join the starting group in the summer months.

9. Endy Rodriguez, C/INF/OF, Pittsburgh Pirates

2023 stats that matter:: 57 AB, .263/.333/.456, 3 HR, 6 BB, 8 SO for Triple-A Indianapolis.

Rodriguez is another injured player on this list, as he was placed on the seven-day injured list with a forearm strain over the weekend. Assuming this is not a long-term injury, the 22-year-old has a good chance of making his MLB debut this year, and as good of a chance at making fantasy managers happy as a player with catcher ability who can hit for both average and power. Rodriguez has played only behind the plate and first base thus far in 2023, but he's played multiple positions in the past, including the outfield and second base. He'll assuredly have that catcher eligibility, but his value does bump up because of a chance to earn it elsewhere, as well.

10. Matt Mervis, 1B, Chicago Cubs

2023 stats that matter: 66 AB, .288/.410/.576, 5 HR, 0 SB, 14 BB, 16 SO for Triple-A Iowa.

There were several quality options I considered for the final spot – and you can read those names below – but ultimately Mervis' offensive upside is too strong to leave off this list. The 25-year-old first baseman walloped 36 homers in 2022 and he has plus-plus power potential in his left-handed bat. The hit tool lags behind the pop and he's never going to be a stolen-base threat. But if/when the Cubs give him a chance, he has a chance to be a major contributor in a couple of categories.

Also considered: Jordan Westburg, INF, Baltimore Orioles; Edouard Julien, INF, Minnesota Twins; Bobby Miller, RHP, Los Angeles Dodgers; Tyler Soderstrom, C/1B, Oakland Athletics; Curtis Mead, INF, Tampa Bay Rays; Evan Carter, OF, Texas Rangers

